Awww gotta love Democrats and their projections like the #MeToo movement.

Sounds like Sheila Jackson Lee has some ‘splainin’ to do:

We may have all laughed at her Mars Rover comment,

We may have chuckled at her countless amendments,

We might have gotten a kick out of the countless horror stories about working for this woman,

But this… this is bad. https://t.co/kOHZUpyaU6 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 17, 2019

From Buzzfeed:

A former staffer for Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claims in a new lawsuit that the lawmaker retaliated against her and fired her because she was planning to pursue legal action over an alleged rape by a former employee of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. The woman, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, alleges she was raped in October 2015, when she was a 19-year-old intern for the CBCF, by the foundation’s intern coordinator at the time, Damien Jones. The woman said she reported the alleged rape to police and told several people, including Rep. Terri Sewell, her former boss and a distant relative of her mother’s, but did not pursue legal action at the time.

But wait, there’s more:

Several years later, when Jane Doe was working for Jackson Lee, the woman decided she did want to pursue legal action, and told Jackson Lee’s chief of staff Glenn Rushing in early March 2018. The woman alleges that she asked to speak with Jackson Lee about it, but a meeting never happened, and several weeks later she was fired. Jackson Lee is chair of the board for the CBCF. Jones did not return requests for comment.

Yikes.

Sheila Jackson-Lee is being accused of firing an employee who took legal action after a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation employee allegedly raped her when she was 19. I feel like this should be a bigger story than Cardi B. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 17, 2019

You can bet yer arse if Sheila was a Republican this would be trending on Twitter and Google but since she’s a Democrat …

But it is a Democrat doing it…so it’s okay. — Gordon (@StopTheLibCoup) January 17, 2019

Hey, that’s what we said!

Yes, in a sane world it would be. — michael freeman (@michaelfreeman) January 17, 2019

Sane world.

Good luck finding THAT.

Related:

‘Shorter Max Boot: Harrumph.’ Brit Hume absolutely OWNS Max Boot in heated back and forth over border security

‘Bloviating WINDBAG’: Sen. Mazie Hirono makes an A*S of herself questioning Barr about ‘sexual assault and harassment’

‘You’re a d*ck in real life!’ Kathy Griffin picks a fight with Don Cheadle, tells him to ‘fear her’ annnd we are officially DEAD