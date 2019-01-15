Oh look, Crazy Auntie Maxine Waters was front and center to give known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan a big ol’ bear hug … like they’re old friends.

Probably because they are old friends.

Watch:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who now leads the House Financial Services Committee, hugs racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan Farrakhan has praised Hitler as being a "very great man," has called Judaism a "gutter religion," and compared Jews to "termites" Do Dems disavow Waters? pic.twitter.com/WtjY1jAzYL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2019

Look at the JOY she has in seeing a man who digs Hitler.

What’s that saying? You are the company you keep?

But wait, dear reader, there’s more.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who now leads the House Financial Services Committee, attended a 2002 Nation of Islam event where Louis Farrakhan kissed her and called her a "great congresswoman" Farrakhan then went on to defend Palestinian suicide bombers who murder Jews pic.twitter.com/E9zsbeVBKK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2019

Would it be too snarky to say Maxine and ol’ Louie deserve each other?

Cripes.

Democrats, are you even paying attention?

Also: Keith Ellison, D-Minn.; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Danny Davis, D-Ill.; Andre Carson, D-Ind.; Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; and Al Green, D-Texas. — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) January 15, 2019

Guess not.

If Progressives have taught us anything it is that you are guilty by association, therefore these are homophobic, anti-Semitic racists in the Democrat caucus. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) January 15, 2019

Duh.

Nope. Being a democrat means you can be as vile and racist or sexist as you wanna be. — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) January 15, 2019

It certainly is starting to seem that way.

Dude! They won’t even disavow Farrakhan!!! — Fleck U (@besellers) January 15, 2019

What was it Tamika Mallory said? He’s just done so much for the black community … or something.

Telling.

Related:

WOMP WOMP: Sen. Dianne Feinstein calling Trump ‘unreasonable’ in thread on the shutdown goes REALLY wrong

‘I’m no QUITTER’! Sean Spicier tweets about Dems lounging in PR during shutdown, Elizabeth Warren, plus fed workers and Lefties SPAZ

No DEAL, professor! Guy Benson embarrasses poli/journo prof in HEATED debate about Lindsey Graham (Brit Hume with the assist)