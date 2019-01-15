Oh look, Crazy Auntie Maxine Waters was front and center to give known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan a big ol’ bear hug … like they’re old friends.

Probably because they are old friends.

Watch:

Look at the JOY she has in seeing a man who digs Hitler.

What’s that saying? You are the company you keep?

But wait, dear reader, there’s more.

Trending

Would it be too snarky to say Maxine and ol’ Louie deserve each other?

Cripes.

Democrats, are you even paying attention?

Guess not.

Duh.

It certainly is starting to seem that way.

What was it Tamika Mallory said? He’s just done so much for the black community … or something.

Telling.

Related:

WOMP WOMP: Sen. Dianne Feinstein calling Trump ‘unreasonable’ in thread on the shutdown goes REALLY wrong

‘I’m no QUITTER’! Sean Spicier tweets about Dems lounging in PR during shutdown, Elizabeth Warren, plus fed workers and Lefties SPAZ

No DEAL, professor! Guy Benson embarrasses poli/journo prof in HEATED debate about Lindsey Graham (Brit Hume with the assist)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Louise FarrakhanMaxine Waters