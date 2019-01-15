Maybe it’s just us but this seems kinda sorta like a big deal …

The DNC has reportedly dropped its partnership within the Women’s March movement over anti-Semitism concerns.

From the Jewish News Syndicate:

The Democratic National Committee has dropped its partnership in the Women’s March over anti-Semitism concerns, according to a Democratic source. DNC Deputy Communications Director Sabrina Singh told JNS that although it will not participate in the march, “The DNC stands in solidarity with all those fighting for women’s rights and holding the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers across the country accountable. Women are on the front lines of fighting back against this administration and are the core of our Democratic Party.”

Ouch.

About f-ing time!! — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) January 15, 2019

When is the big announcement @TomPerez? — Christie (@RepRepublic) January 15, 2019

Interesting. I wonder if they'll also remove the anti-Semites within their own ranks next? — Joan Marlow Cullen (@JoanieBaloney90) January 15, 2019

Good question.

I guess the negative press finally reached enough of a critical mass to where they couldn't plug their ears and put blindfolds on and pretend there wasn't an issue anymore. Good for them, even if it took far too long. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) January 15, 2019

Better late than never, we suppose.

