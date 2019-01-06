Like other sane people with a brain in the head, Rep. Steve Scalise took issue with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘brilliant’ plan to tax the wealthiest Americans at 70% because in her little mind, that would somehow be them paying their fair share or something.

Yay socialism!

Republicans: Let Americans keep more of their own hard-earned money

Democrats: Take away 70% of your income and give it to leftist fantasy programs https://t.co/NxJPSCqvrt — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 5, 2019

But you know, we’re not supposed to make fun of her because reasons.

Would appear AOC took issue with Scalise’s tweet:

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

Anyone else tired of her yet? We know, we keep writing about her but this is going to get really old really fast …

And speaking of getting really old really fast it would appear Alex from the Bronx has some violent followers and supporters because Scalise shut this DOWN and shared some incredibly troubling tweets.

Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers. #StayClassy pic.twitter.com/lZCO3oiLUZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2019

He was far nicer than we would have been.

‘Snipe his ass.’

‘She’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure.’

‘Kick his cane.’

Democrats always keeping it classy.

The left is vile. — Lee (@lmsjrpol) January 6, 2019

And water is wet, yup.

You will never beat her at Twitter my dude so this is a big mistake. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 6, 2019

What does this even mean? Beat her at Twitter?

You know what, don’t answer that.

AOC’s followers want him sniped and beaten. You’re disgusting Molly. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 6, 2019

Grow up. 🙄 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) January 6, 2019

If it hasn’t happened by now …

Yes, people saying “snipe his ass” and “kick his cane” to a man that was shot by a radical leftist isn’t a “moral issue”. And taking 70% of everything someone earns is also not a “moral issue”. My God. Where do you people come from? https://t.co/olcTniD9Hk — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 6, 2019

Look at the rest of this mess:

the right-wing loves political correctness now — Chris Paul (@cp_elevated) January 6, 2019

Who knew NOT wanting to get shot was being politically correct.

This level of stupid should be painful, seriously.

Radical followers who…know how marginal tax rates work? — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) January 6, 2019

No, radical followers who openly tweeted about his being shot and beaten …

Attacking those trying to actually serve the people isn’t the way I would go. I’d use my second chance at life to do good work instead of spreading self serving propaganda. — Pam Kemp (@kemppam) January 6, 2019

Attacking those trying to actually serve the people by robbing them blind.

Fixed it for Pam.

Sure, he’s the one with weak sauce here.

FFS.

You just know she’s right and don’t feel like getting attacked. — Adrian Fantasia (@ABFPrime) January 6, 2019

This guy thinks she’s right.

You know what? We can’t even.

Holy crap.

That’s all.

