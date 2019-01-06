Like other sane people with a brain in the head, Rep. Steve Scalise took issue with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘brilliant’ plan to tax the wealthiest Americans at 70% because in her little mind, that would somehow be them paying their fair share or something.

Yay socialism!

But you know, we’re not supposed to make fun of her because reasons.

Would appear AOC took issue with Scalise’s tweet:

Anyone else tired of her yet? We know, we keep writing about her but this is going to get really old really fast …

And speaking of getting really old really fast it would appear Alex from the Bronx has some violent followers and supporters because Scalise shut this DOWN and shared some incredibly troubling tweets.

He was far nicer than we would have been.

‘Snipe his ass.’

‘She’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure.’

‘Kick his cane.’

Democrats always keeping it classy.

And water is wet, yup.

What does this even mean? Beat her at Twitter?

You know what, don’t answer that.

If it hasn’t happened by now …

Look at the rest of this mess:

Who knew NOT wanting to get shot was being politically correct.

This level of stupid should be painful, seriously.

No, radical followers who openly tweeted about his being shot and beaten …

Attacking those trying to actually serve the people by robbing them blind.

Fixed it for Pam.

Sure, he’s the one with weak sauce here.

FFS.

This guy thinks she’s right.

You know what? We can’t even.

Holy crap.

That’s all.

