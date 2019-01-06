Elizabeth Warren shared footage of her rally with a super edgy, deep, meaningful, inspirational, three-word description.

So moving.

So inspirational.

So RIDICULOUS.

If we can see the floor at your rally, Liz, it’s not a good thing. Not to mention she really opened herself up for a good troll or FIVE. Our favorite trolling, however, came from the account @ComfortablySmug who went after the 1/1024th Native American in the likely most frightening way imaginable for Liz and that was by pushing Bernie Sanders.

Everyone reply to this with: We want Bernie https://t.co/j7Fc0Vz0Jz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 6, 2019

And guess what? Everybody DID reply to her tweet with ‘We want Bernie’ … even this editor.

Yeah yeah yeah, we’re immature, deal with it.

This is a work of art pic.twitter.com/5oTME8YQkG — Cocaine Mitch (@wokeHarambe26) January 6, 2019

Wow.

Guess people really do want Bernie.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This was such a good troll that blue-checks claimed Smug was a bot.

Oh no! Don’t block us! Anything but that!

Whatever will we do without these genius tweets accusing people of being bots all of the time?

*cries*

Until my calves cramp, shout it loud and proud, "WE WANT BERNIE" pic.twitter.com/DeqQM6aa7e — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 6, 2019

Oooh, now he’s a hub for trolls and bots.

Fancy.

Smug responded in the most ‘Smug’ way possible:

All I wanted was to live in a world where the working man has a fair shake & sick people can have healthcare Now the Democrat establishment is trying to destroy me to protect their chosen candidate You may silence me but you will never silence the progressive movement I inspire — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 6, 2019

Sometimes we still love Twitter.

Related:

Flawless VICTORY: James Woods DROPS Rep. Steve Cohen for trying to eliminate Electoral College and it took just 1 word

We. Can’t. Even: Look on Anderson Cooper’s face when AOC admits she wants to tax the ‘tippy top’ at 70% is EVERYTHING (watch)

HELL YES! Ted Cruz one-ups Dems looking to eliminate Electoral College with GAME-CHANGING legislation