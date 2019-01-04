James Woods seems about as impressed with Rep. Steve Cohen introducing a constitutional amendment to eliminate the Electoral College as we are. Seriously, what a twatwaffle.

Oh, wait, that’s James’ wood for Cohen, our bad.

How did such a cool state like Tennessee end up with this twatwaffle as their Congressman? https://t.co/PJTzzPAmQh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 4, 2019

From the Washington Times:

In those race “the winner of the popular vote did not win the election because of the distorting effect of the outdated Electoral College. Americans expect and deserve the winner of the popular vote to win office. More than a century ago, we amended our Constitution to provide for the direct election of U.S. Senators. It is past time to directly elect our President and Vice President,” Mr. Cohen said in his statement.

TFG, right?

This is the same yahoo who wanted to award Peter Strzok a Purple Heart for sending unprofessional tweets to a fellow agent.

Yeah, Tennessee, what gives?

How? They are products from the Tennessee educational system, that’s how. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) January 4, 2019

Doesn’t look good, folks.

Big cities like Memphis are notorious for poor political choices. They’re often the kiss of death for the rest of the state. — Rosy Red Virginia Belle (@kt1varose629) January 4, 2019

Fair point. Like most states, big cities screw things up … See Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin for example.

One word: Memphis. — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) January 4, 2019

Oh, and Cohen blocks everyone who isn't in lock step with him. (Like me, for example.) — Cheryl Gosa Gray (@GrayCherylG) January 4, 2019

And also this editor.

Just sayin’.

Jeeez — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 4, 2019

Jeez indeed.

Related:

Wait … WTF?! Ann Coulter agrees with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on THIS and everything is officially really dumb

We. Can’t. Even: Look on Anderson Cooper’s face when AOC admits she wants to tax the ‘tippy top’ at 70% is EVERYTHING (watch)

HELL YES! Ted Cruz one-ups Dems looking to eliminate Electoral College with GAME-CHANGING legislation