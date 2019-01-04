You know those tweets where when you read them you have to look for the little blue check two, three, maybe even four times before you’re really sure it’s a real tweet from the real person?

This editor just went through this actually FIVE times with a tweet from Ann Coulter where she agrees with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on taxing the rich at between 70-80%.

Man, we hope she’s just trolling.

Ocasio-Cortez wants a 70-80% income tax on the rich. I agree! Start with the Koch Bros. — and also make it WEALTH tax. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 4, 2019

Yeah … guess how this went.

Bite your tongue.

Looking through her thread, people were actually really pissed at her for this.

You’re vile, collectivist, and an enemy of liberty. — Jonathan Hoenig (@JonathanHoenig) January 4, 2019

Ouch.

Some conservative you are. — Phil (@earlp1231) January 4, 2019

We have questions as well.

Wtf is wrong with you — JonnyCab (@MrJonnyCab) January 4, 2019

We’re so confused right now.

EL OH EL.

Hopefully?

Great. Can you two draft a bill together? — Samuel Biagetti (@SamuelBiagetti) January 4, 2019

What is happening here?

Is this not what we've been saying on the left this entire time? Tax the rich. — 𝒋𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏✭ (@jkullyy) January 4, 2019

Even the Left is confused AF.

Ha!

Drink ’em if you got ’em.

We went to Ann’s timeline to try and figure out WTF is going on with her and it seems she is tying AOC’s ridiculous tax rate to illegal immigration?

The rich thought they could import 30 million immigrant servants without ever paying a price. Working class paid. Middle class paid. Rich are about to start paying. Hahahaha! https://t.co/zdzVqL04jl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 4, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Related:

Eating their OWN! Lefties break out pitchforks and torches when Chris Cillizza calls Rep. Tlaib OUT for m’fer comment

We. Can’t. Even: Look on Anderson Cooper’s face when AOC admits she wants to tax the ‘tippy top’ at 70% is EVERYTHING (watch)

HELL YES! Ted Cruz one-ups Dems looking to eliminate Electoral College with GAME-CHANGING legislation