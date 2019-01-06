The fun part about T. Greg Doucette’s thread where he claims he watched hundreds of Republican pols and pundits tweet and retweet their outrage over the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing is laughing about how badly the thread ultimately backfired on him.

The fun part about Twitter was getting to watch hundreds of R pols and pundits tweet and retweet about how a video of a dancing high school student was such an outrage And then collectively realize the critique backfired, and pivot en masse to "no one thinks this is scandalous" https://t.co/BqBGBwvn24 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Pretending the Right is outraged over a dance video to own Trump … c’mon man.

And gosh, we saw people on Twitter making fun of the video but hundreds of pols and pundits? Not so much.

I'll be honest. I follow a lot of right-wing pundits. I didn't actually see anyone outraged about the video beyond a few anonymous MAGA accounts. — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) January 5, 2019

We must be following different right-wing pundits, b/c I saw several of themhttps://t.co/4pGnEtOtD4 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Huh. Which ones?

🤡: "WhO? gIvE mE a LiSt!" Y'all do realize even when tweets are deleted, the URLs aren't? So you can use the handy "search" feature, paste in the URL, and do stuff like this on your own? ➡️ https://t.co/CpvJzHcWFv

➡️ https://t.co/aaIOUaKwk9 pic.twitter.com/gJn1HK2WhV — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Two is a lot different than 100, dude.

You can copy/paste this one: https://t.co/CpvJzHcWFv Or you can copy/paste this one: https://t.co/ScmnzE0JSF Or you can copy/paste the one that was remixed to the Russian national anthem Or the one that was captioned "tfw you're first in the bread line" Etc. It's easy. pic.twitter.com/5ssU1AW5od — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

This is his big proof?

Yeah, fail.

Terrifyingly stupid. Like Google doesn't index tweets and cache doesn't exist.https://t.co/m6CszcyheH — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Yes, this thread was terrifyingly stupid.

Nobody with a 4th grade understanding of the English language would think that tweet qualifies as “outrage” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 5, 2019

Just sayin’.

Bonus fun is when half the Rs tweet "we didn't talk about this at all" and the @BuckSexton types tweet "well yeah we talked about it but it wasn't *outrage* you imbecile"https://t.co/cVaXFIMR1K — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Someone is getting testy.

Yeah but if someone else quote-tweets it, you can pull theirs with the string searchhttps://t.co/DJxpZuRI1v — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

LOOK LOOK SEE! THERE ARE HUNDREDS.

But there’s not.

Probably why I provided directions to use copy+paste+searchhttps://t.co/1N3g1pUWa4 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Ok, literally laughing out loud now.

Your avi's from 3 years ago, so hopefully you can forgive my giving zero f*cks about your opinion ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/omaAEsOc0L — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Uh oh, you know he’s mad when he’s going after someone’s avi.

Or perhaps we should say he’s OUTRAGED.

This one too, which is yet another variant of the breadline "joke" No one's heard of James Woods thoughhttps://t.co/t6uEAMUMxG — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Ok, so that’s four.

We see maybe four examples in his thread … which is far, far, far away from 100.

Yeah, we’re not huge fans of math and even WE know that much.

Of course; in the grand scheme of outrages, there will inevitably be bigger ones I'm just disappointed these people are so f*cking stupid and disingenuous https://t.co/6lp6S3IWf5 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Reading T. Greg’s thread, we can relate.

Zero self-awareness, what does it look like?

Given the "Esq" in the handle, I trust you're able to read instructions? Like "copy + paste + search"?https://t.co/x0lBU09yZ0 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

We almost feel sorry for him at this point.

From "No one" to "Ok fine just one" to "Idk how to use Twitter" — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

Hey man, if you’re going to make a silly statement don’t be surprised when you get called out on it. Seriously, only someone who doesn’t know how to use Twitter would be this openly defensive and easily trollable.

Paste it into Twitter's search box, not the address field (you'll also have to manually remove the "https://" if you're using the web client)https://t.co/Hx3vSXadlJ — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

The end.

