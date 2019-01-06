Matthew Dowd wrote a piece for ABC News where he called for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to apologize for ‘cursing out Trump’ …

Guess even he thought her saying, ‘We’re going to impeach the mother f*cker’ was a little over the top.

Color us shocked.

From ABC News:

Why should she apologize? Here are just a couple of my reasons:

First, she should apologize for her language, not necessarily to President Trump. Yes, Trump has said and done much worse things, and has lowered the bar of appropriate discourse in our country. T

Second, from a purely political perspective, her comments aren’t helpful to the Democratic party in bridging divides and accomplishing what I know she wants to accomplish. In order to achieve success in politics, one must bring consensus to get the common good, and this kind of talk goes in the opposite direction of that.

Third, as Martin Luther King Jr., who stood strong against injustice, said: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Oooh, invoking MLK. Dowd means business.

Heh.

Trending

Guess you could say Lefties declared war on Matthew … lol.

*popcorn*

Isn’t it fun watching the media deal with the monster they created?

*more popcorn*

Yeah, Matthew.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This was awesome.

