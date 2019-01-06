Matthew Dowd wrote a piece for ABC News where he called for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to apologize for ‘cursing out Trump’ …

Guess even he thought her saying, ‘We’re going to impeach the mother f*cker’ was a little over the top.

Color us shocked.

From ABC News:

Why should she apologize? Here are just a couple of my reasons: First, she should apologize for her language, not necessarily to President Trump. Yes, Trump has said and done much worse things, and has lowered the bar of appropriate discourse in our country. T Second, from a purely political perspective, her comments aren’t helpful to the Democratic party in bridging divides and accomplishing what I know she wants to accomplish. In order to achieve success in politics, one must bring consensus to get the common good, and this kind of talk goes in the opposite direction of that. Third, as Martin Luther King Jr., who stood strong against injustice, said: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Oooh, invoking MLK. Dowd means business.

Heh.

First you should apologize for this op-ed, and yes, I know I'm contributing to the ratio. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 6, 2019

Guess you could say Lefties declared war on Matthew … lol.

1% of people also share this opinion. We already took a poll. — Brad Reason 🌊 (@BradReason) January 6, 2019

Get a grip man. @abcnews should apologize to Americans for helping elect Trump by giving him so much free coverage leading up to the election. #ABCHypocrisy #ImpeacheTheMF #ImpeachTheMFer — Tom McNaught (@TomMcNaught1) January 6, 2019

*popcorn*

You report the news and we’ll have the opinion. — Rob 💥 (@Unpersuaded112) January 6, 2019

Isn’t it fun watching the media deal with the monster they created?

First – there is no consensus to be reached with Trump. Second – I'm personally inspired by a female politician who will be a badass and call it like she sees it. Third – this op-ed piece feels a bit too much like "good little ladies conduct themselves just so." NO — Jen Sekella (@JenSekella) January 6, 2019

She does NOT have to apologize. AND For the record: A president lying in public is worse than a representative cussing in private. — Daniel Santos (@mr_dsantos) January 6, 2019

Not even gonna read that. She should do no such thing. — iQ_S4R4 #SaveHakeem (@iQ_S4R4) January 6, 2019

*more popcorn*

Go away — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) January 6, 2019

Sorry to break it you Matthew but you're just dead wrong. This is the new reality because Donald the Mad King made it so…make him apologize and then I'll support your notion. He'll never apologize. Until he's out of office playing nice is off the table. — Allan (@ALF878) January 6, 2019

Women should never ever apologize for being equal and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/gwPPiAoqK9 — alta (@WilsonAlta) January 6, 2019

Yeah, Matthew.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This was awesome.

