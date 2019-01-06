Every morning this editor wakes up and thinks to herself, ‘Self, you’ve been writing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a lot lately, today you will take a break from writing about how stupid she is and focus on something else.’

And every day this editor takes a look at AOC’s timeline and can’t help herself.

The fact that people elected this woman … ok SMOD, any day now.

Seriously.

If the GOP wants a wall so badly, they can try to propose and pass a bill like anybody else. Instead, they are seizing gov operations + innocent people’s pay until they get what they want. This is called hostage-taking. And no one can compromise or negotiate with that. https://t.co/utYLL1k8m9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

We realize she is new here but umm …

Per the Constitution, all appropriations must originate in the House. The onus, therefore, rests upon the Democrat-controlled House to appropriate enough funds to secure the Senate’s approval & the President’s signature, or barring that, to get enough support to override his veto — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) January 6, 2019

In short, If you want to open the government badly enough — but if you cannot override Trump’s veto — then you should fund the wall. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) January 6, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

I know you just got there but appropriation bills are where you ask for and get money. — James Gillette (@ShiningKharma) January 6, 2019

Hey, at least she didn’t call them ‘chambers of government’ this time.

Stop pretending like both sides aren't responsible for the shut down. All Dems have to do is sign off on the funding for it. — Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 6, 2019

And Democrats refuse border security on any level so they are 50% responsible for families going without a paycheck. — PrettyMobby (@AmberL_Evans) January 6, 2019

Communism is hostage taking. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 6, 2019

So much bingo.

They call the shutdown a ‘minor inconvenience’. Of course it is if you’re a millionaire. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 6, 2019

Ok, we included Bri’s tweet because it’s hilarious and not in a good way.

YES, EVERYONE WHO WANTS A WALL IS A MILLIONAIRE.

Dipstick.

I guess everyone has forgotten that the shutdown in 2013 under Obama occured because he wanted to raise the debt ceiling in order to fund Obamacare. 🤷‍♀️ — Britta (@brittadal) January 6, 2019

But Trump.

Even with a bill, funding would be necessary. You either lie or don't understand. — Beatnik (@Beatnik33) January 6, 2019

Maybe a little bit of both.

After all, she is a Democrat.

