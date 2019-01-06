Every morning this editor wakes up and thinks to herself, ‘Self, you’ve been writing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a lot lately, today you will take a break from writing about how stupid she is and focus on something else.’

And every day this editor takes a look at AOC’s timeline and can’t help herself.

The fact that people elected this woman … ok SMOD, any day now.

Seriously.

We realize she is new here but umm …

Trending

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Hey, at least she didn’t call them ‘chambers of government’ this time.

So much bingo.

Ok, we included Bri’s tweet because it’s hilarious and not in a good way.

YES, EVERYONE WHO WANTS A WALL IS A MILLIONAIRE.

Dipstick.

But Trump.

Maybe a little bit of both.

After all, she is a Democrat.

Related:

Fee-Fi-Fo-FAIL: Adam Best’s m’fing tweet defending Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s m’fer comment belongs in m’fing TANTRUM Hall of Fame

Beating them at their own GAME! Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s new ‘term’ for Dems claiming a border wall won’t work is PERFECT

#StayClassy: Steve Scalise shuts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DOWN when her supporters start threatening his life

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGOPshutdownThe HouseThe Wall