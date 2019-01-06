That moment when you see in black and white that the Left really is full of nothing more than a bunch of spoiled children who are still throwing a temper tantrum because they didn’t get their way.

We get what Adam Best is trying to do here, focusing on the idea that Republicans were OUTRAGED (we’re always outraged, lol) over Rep. Rashida Tlaib using the word ‘mother f*cker.’ Which proves once again Mr. Best missed the point, much like he did when he tried to claim Pence was uncomfortable swearing in Kyrsten Sinema because she is openly bisexual.

Not the sharpest tool or brightest crayon …

We’re sorry, sir, this is a Wendy’s drive-thru.

SO EDGY.

True story, this editor’s 11-year-old son could come up with a more clever tweet than this … but nice try.

You think you’re witty, yes? pic.twitter.com/Clf6VVxYdB — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) January 6, 2019

I want the Dems to become even more unhinged than just saying curse words at the president. It will show the American voter what huge mistake they made in 2018. — Impeach those motherf$&%*@!s bot (@always_on_hold) January 6, 2019

Bingo.

PLEASE, Democrats, by all means, act like the unhinged lunatics we all know you are.

We love it.

You’re a rather emotional & stupid person. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 6, 2019

Are you like 9 years old??? Your mom gonna whip your ass tweeting on her phone like that… — mike holton (@xarmynsdq) January 6, 2019

Sit this one out, bro. — Shawn (@Skier3737) January 6, 2019

You sound really upset that the dems in charge of Detroit haven’t cleaned up their water system. You should push to have a republican takeover in Detroit since you’re so mad about it. But you won’t because you’re a hypocrite — Jon (@faroutmadman) January 5, 2019

Adam doesn’t really care about fixing any of the things he babbled about, he just wanted to pretend to be as edgy as Rashida or whatever. Hey man, nobody ever accused these people of being overly bright.

Or of actually getting anything done.

