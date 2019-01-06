For years, Lefties have been calling anyone who doesn’t believe that man alone is powerful enough to control the environment, ‘climate deniers.’ Some of these tolerant, lovely, peaceful people have even said those who don’t agree with their ideas on climate change should go to jail.

You just know they’re a hoot at birthday parties.

Anyway, newly-elected badass Rep. Dan Crenshaw came up with a new term for anyone and everyone claiming a wall won’t work and that there isn’t a real problem at the border.

Looking at you, Nancy Pelosi:

Definition of Border Denialism: 1) The belief that physical barriers can simply be “climbed over”…just like that. 2) The belief that there’s “no real problem” on the border because 400,000 illegals apprehended on border per year is “insignificant.” — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 5, 2019

3) The belief that because you can't put a wall everywhere (i.e. the Rio Grande), that you should, therefore, put a wall nowhere. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 5, 2019

Ok, add Rep. Dan Crenshaw to our list of spirit animals. Damn this was good.

So the next time one of these yahoos claims a wall won’t work or that there really isn’t an issue at the border you call them a BORDER DENIER, like a climate denier. Time to beat them at their own game for a change.

My question for Dems on drones..what in heck are you going to do after you see illegals crossing border? — Donna W (@dwinegar1957) January 5, 2019

Make sure they know to vote for Democrats, duh.

You guys could just give me the $50 billion. I’d do more good with it than the wall would. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 6, 2019

This broad is all over the place.

So many common sense arguments for building a wall. It won’t stop everyone but will definitely make a difference. Why not apply the same logic to common sense gun laws? Mandatory training, national registration, and requiring that guns are locked up when not in use? — Jeff Daugherty (@Jeffd735) January 5, 2019

The fact that it IS common sense means Democrats will never be onboard.

Common sense isn’t their thing.

We all know the real reason DEMS don't want the wall is because Trump does. They think denying it will negatively impact his base and it might. — IzzyWizzy (@connie9030) January 5, 2019

Bingo.

At this point, if Trump says black Democrats will say white (and then find a way to call Trump racist).

It’s all about politics and power … not the people.

But what else is new, right?

