Alyssa Milano fangirled pretty hard for Nancy Pelosi getting her gavel back in the House. Call us crazy but it seems like insanity to do the same things you’ve done before while hoping for a different result but hey, Democrats love their rich, old, white people.

Like Nancy.

For the people.

Oh FFS.

Side note: What is with all of ‘teeth-sucking’ Nancy does? Sheesh!

what a hag — Twan Twanster (@Twan9stl) January 3, 2019

Well, then again, maybe she meant #ForThePeople in the spirit of the House being representative of the people? We really hope she wasn’t saying it was what ‘the people’ wanted because it’s not only Republicans who take issue with Speaker Pelosi. Truth be told, many on the Right wanted Pelosi because we knew it would cause a rift in the Democratic party between the dinosaurs and the new young bucks.

Resulting in them being even more of a dumpster fire than they’ve already been.

Don’t take our word for it.

But she wants #PayGo… — Sarah Gabriella (@SarahElla84) January 3, 2019

Because she’s a Democrat, yes. An establishment Democrat who loves power and being rich.

Probably as much as if not more than even Trump.

Yup.

Ha.

Typos are FOREVER.

multi millionaire by working in congress. She is not for the regular Joe — ken fuchs (@kennethcf68) January 3, 2019

Ya’ think?

Seems quite a few people on the Left don’t really care for Nancy, Alyssa.

Just sayin’.

For the hypocrisy — TwFulk (@TFulk01) January 3, 2019

No she is not. — Lance (@nerdglory8) January 4, 2019

No for the party not the people — snow3565 (@snow3565) January 4, 2019

Tough crowd.

