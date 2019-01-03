It’s not President Trump’s fault that Elizabeth Warren is and always has been a complete snollygoster. Yes, that’s actually a thing – it means a politician who is driven more by their own personal gain rather than consistent principles.

Granted, she’s not alone in this but man, when a word just FITS you gotta use it.

And since Warren announced she’s basically running for president, Trump took it upon himself to share The Daily Wire’s suggestion for a campaign slogan for his possible opponent.

This was awesome.

HA HA HA HA.

Trump is literally coruscating in this tweet.

We love the play on her actual DNA that came back as 1/1024th Native American which means the majority of Americans have more Native American DNA than she does.

Good times.

Grandmaster Troll 😸 — Diana Death (@TheeDianaDeath) January 3, 2019

Hey, when you do something really well …

Heh.

And speaking of doing something really well, Trump trolled Warren so perfectly that the usual shrieking harpies on the Left descended on his thread because HEY THAT WAS MEAN or something:

Trump 2019 Indictment/Impeachment/Resignation 100% — Lee Perry (@likeleeperry) January 3, 2019

Oooh, he included a percentage.

That must make it legit.

This was absolutely unnecessary. Shame on you! — IrishMason 🗽🇺🇸 (@IrishMason) January 3, 2019

Gotta love the scolds.

Which is enough not to sell her an apartment, right? — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) January 3, 2019

Huh?

At least she won’t be in jail in 2020. — George Steinbrenner (@thenyyboss) January 3, 2019

What is going to happen when Trump is not only free in 2020 but likely serving his second term?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Tweeting juvenile insults is *not* performing the duties of the office of president, which you swore to do. Save the goofing off for after your imminent impeachment. — artistically designed Pulpmobile (@rejinl) January 3, 2019

Nag nag nag.

This is HILARIOUS considering Trump basically endorsed Nancy for the Speaker role. That the Left thinks she scares Trump at all is telling.

.@SenWarren is currently more of a POTUS than you will ever be, @realdonaldtrump. — Jane | RESIST 🌊 ❄ (@PoodleMama1966) January 3, 2019

Watch her RESIST.

You won't be around to run so don't worry — #TrumpResign (@gailgentile) January 3, 2019

They try so hard.

