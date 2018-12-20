As Twitchy reported, Americans have taken it upon themselves to start raising the money necessary to build the Border Wall since it was thought Trump had caved on the funding to keep the government open.

Of course, as with most things Trump, things have changed again and now it sounds like he will not sign off on the funding bill without funds for the border wall.

Things would be so much easier if Washington DC could just get its act together … or maybe get its own wall. Jon Gabriel had the best idea YET:

Use the GoFundMe border money to build a wall around Washington DC, so the rest of us can get on with our lives. — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 20, 2018

We love this.

Yes.

Make. This. Happen.

Where can this editor donate?

Where do I contribute? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) December 20, 2018

Is there a separate GoFundMe to cover the cost of filling it with water after the wall is built? — Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) December 20, 2018

Hrm … we could probably make this happen.

Thank you!! Let’s do it—they’re not smart enough to find their way out!! pic.twitter.com/1mkEteLzwN — monte ochs (@mochs06) December 20, 2018

They would just use our tax dollars to build an extravagant underground railway, that only they can use, to get in and out. — 🎄Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🎄and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) December 20, 2018

Don’t give them any ideas!

