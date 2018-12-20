As Twitchy reported, Americans have taken it upon themselves to start raising the money necessary to build the Border Wall since it was thought Trump had caved on the funding to keep the government open.

Of course, as with most things Trump, things have changed again and now it sounds like he will not sign off on the funding bill without funds for the border wall.

Things would be so much easier if Washington DC could just get its act together … or maybe get its own wall. Jon Gabriel had the best idea YET:

We love this.

Yes.

Make. This. Happen.

Where can this editor donate?

Hrm … we could probably make this happen.

Don’t give them any ideas!

