Earlier this week, President Trump stated he would find another way to fund the border wall when Democrats did what they always do and threw a temper tantrum over the measly $5 billion requested to protect our southern border.

Sadly, and to many a disappointed Republican, Trump seemingly gave in to their tantrum SO right-leaning Americans did what they ALWAYS do and started to take matters into their own hands.

GoFundMe Started Up To Build Trump's Border Wall https://t.co/EM8sTlTcd7 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 20, 2018

From Chicks On the Right:

Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was looking for other ways to fund the border wall. I’m not sure if she was counting this, but maybe! Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage Jr. is promoting a GoFundMe to #BuildTheWall. It’s titled “We The People Will Fund The Wall.” The basic argument is this: If everyone who voted for Trump would donate $80 to the campaign, we’d have enough to build the wall.

Can this wounded veteran give anymore to his country? @BrianKolfage is an amazing American. It’s a shame he has to essentially run a bake sale since my colleagues in Congress are clueless. Also listen to Brian’s story on @RedPilled_USA podcast. https://t.co/PnFfYkBxyB — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) December 20, 2018

In a little over two days, the GoFundMe has raised over $3.5 million dollars and is still growing and for whatever reason, this triggered TF out of our good, tolerant, loving friends on the Left:

Trump supporters are ecstatic that a GoFundMe to build Trump's idiotic wall has raised over $2.5M in 3 days. What they don't realize is that if it continues at this rate, they will reach $5b by the year 2034 and this will only build approximately 30% of the wall.#GoFundTheWall — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 20, 2018

Awww, look, a Krassenstein missed the point.

Color us shocked.

And speaking of missing the point:

I hope deep in my bones that this GoFundMe is successful and that these idiots hand the government a check for $1B and have to watch as Treasury spends it on debt obligations or something. pic.twitter.com/4FxRVPsJF9 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 20, 2018

The Left doesn’t get it which is probably why they nominated Hillary to run in 2016 but that’s another story entirely.

The GoFundMe for a border wall has raised almost $3.5 million in 3 days. While they can’t realistically raise the billions of dollars needed for the wall, it’s scary how much passion Trump supporters have for hatred and exclusion. It’s a symptom we cannot ignore or laugh away. pic.twitter.com/IHzuuApOyb — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 20, 2018

Ooh, now it’s $3.5 million … and it’s scary how much Americans love and want to protect our country? It’s not just Trump supporters who believe in having borders, Eugene.

The GoFundMe page started by the MAGA folks for the border wall has raised over $3 million. The cost of the wall is about $25 BILLION. In other words, they've raised enough for 1/100th of 1% of the Wall. No one said these people were good at math. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 20, 2018

Wanna know why Mikel (c’mon, who spells their name like that?) and these other smug dill-holes are responding this way? Because deep down they know this proves how many Americans DO want security and that they’re willing to put up their own money to make it happen. It proves they are WRONG.

And they can’t deal with it.

How come this report doesn't mention the GoFundMe that is ramping up as we speak. I last looked, in 12 hours has gained over $1m! This should be getting news attention! 1.9m+ at this moment! 33k+ people donated! Incredible! I even donated $100! — Travis Whidden (@TWhidden) December 20, 2018

Because if they admit Americans across this country are willing to put their money where their mouths are then they have to report that Trump was right and we all know they’d have an aneurysm if they had to actually admit that.

PS: Here is the link to the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall

