Earlier this week, President Trump stated he would find another way to fund the border wall when Democrats did what they always do and threw a temper tantrum over the measly $5 billion requested to protect our southern border.

Sadly, and to many a disappointed Republican, Trump seemingly gave in to their tantrum SO right-leaning Americans did what they ALWAYS do and started to take matters into their own hands.

From Chicks On the Right:

Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was looking for other ways to fund the border wall. I’m not sure if she was counting this, but maybe!

Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage Jr. is promoting a GoFundMe to #BuildTheWall. It’s titled “We The People Will Fund The Wall.” The basic argument is this: If everyone who voted for Trump would donate $80 to the campaign, we’d have enough to build the wall.

In a little over two days, the GoFundMe has raised over $3.5 million dollars and is still growing and for whatever reason, this triggered TF out of our good, tolerant, loving friends on the Left:

Trending

Awww, look, a Krassenstein missed the point.

Color us shocked.

And speaking of missing the point:

The Left doesn’t get it which is probably why they nominated Hillary to run in 2016 but that’s another story entirely.

Ooh, now it’s $3.5 million … and it’s scary how much Americans love and want to protect our country? It’s not just Trump supporters who believe in having borders, Eugene.

Wanna know why Mikel (c’mon, who spells their name like that?) and these other smug dill-holes are responding this way? Because deep down they know this proves how many Americans DO want security and that they’re willing to put up their own money to make it happen. It proves they are WRONG.

And they can’t deal with it.

Because if they admit Americans across this country are willing to put their money where their mouths are then they have to report that Trump was right and we all know they’d have an aneurysm if they had to actually admit that.

PS: Here is the link to the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall

Related:

Oh my dude, NO! CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti picks fight with Kimberley Strassel and just GUESS how that went

God BLESS us, every one! Julia Ioffe asks people to stop wishing her a Merry Christmas and HOLY TINSEL talk about backfire

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Dems LIGHT Amy Siskind up for her sexist, racist rant about their candidates and there’s NOT enough popcorn

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian KrassensteingofundmeKrassensteinTrumpwall