One of the many things Twitter has taught this editor over the past several years she’s been on the platform (yeah, that’s just sad) is that if you want people to stop doing something, asking them to stop doing it on Twitter will have the complete opposite effect.

Every time.

Even if you say please.

GQ correspondent, Julia Ioffe, learned this the hard way although to be honest, being wished a Merry Christmas over and over again even if you don’t celebrate the holiday doesn’t seem all that horrible but eh, what do we know?

People, please stop wishing me a merry Christmas. It’s wonderful if you celebrate it, but I don’t and I don’t feel like explaining that to you either. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 20, 2018

That she thinks people wishing her a Merry Christmas is just about the holiday she doesn’t celebrate says so much about her and all of it’s pretty darn sad. People don’t wish someone a Merry Christmas because of the day, they wish them a Merry Christmas because of the season and the joy it brings. You don’t have to celebrate Christmas to appreciate the love and goodwill from your fellow man this time of year.

Just sayin’.

Oh, and remember how we mentioned up there about never asking people to stop doing something on Twitter? About that …

EVERY one!

Sh*tter’s full!

Merry Christmas you filthy animal pic.twitter.com/uP6Bff8112 — Sweetpea (@Sweetpea593) December 20, 2018

Happy Chrisma-hanu-kwanzika then? Sheesh it's a greeting LOL — Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) December 20, 2018

Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas! — Dan Kennedy (@danok_1) December 20, 2018

Have a VeryMerry Christmas 🎄🎄 — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) December 20, 2018

When I read things like on Twitter, I wonder if there is anyone this messed up or if it's just trolling for a reaction. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 20, 2018

Both.

Calm down — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) December 20, 2018

Merry Christmas!! — TheSicThem (@TheSicThem) December 20, 2018

Gee, that must be so tough on you, having people wish you a good holiday that you don't celebrate. But how much of a real jerk do you have to be to think you need to refute the greeting? What a miserable existence you must lead, & seek to force upon others! 🙄 — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) December 20, 2018

Imagine being upset because people wish you a Merry Christmas.

THIS! ^

Maybe her goal was to actually GET people to wish her a Merry Christmas because if so, she succeeded BIG TIME.

PS: Merry Christmas, Julia 🙂

Related:

‘Hair Plugs and Wears UGGs’: The Daily Wire asks Twitter for Biden/Beto 2020 campaign slogans and OMG-LOL

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Dems LIGHT Amy Siskind up for her sexist, racist rant about their candidates and there’s NOT enough popcorn

Call me DADDY.’ Sean Spicier’s takes on voter fraud, border security, and the 2020 election set the Left OFF and ROFL