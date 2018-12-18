Attention white Democrat dudes, be forewarned that Amy Siskind will not support ANY of you during the Democratic primary. Because apparently, even though a woman named Hillary Clinton got her tail handed to her by the most unpopular candidate in modern history, Siskind still thinks women (and minority men) are the answer for the party.

Notice she doesn’t seem to care much about ideas, knowledge, experience, or ability … just those good ol’ identity politics.

I will not support white male candidates in the Dem primary. Unless you slept thru midterms, women were our most successful candidate. Biggest Dem vote getters in history: Obama ‘08, Hillary ‘16. White male is not where our party is at, and is our LEAST safe option in 2020. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 17, 2018

Sorry, Beto, Bernie, Biden (that’s a lotta B’s!) even though you are the most popular candidates currently, Siskind says no go.

And stop planning 2020 as if we will be running against Trump. If the off chance he makes it through all the investigations, he will challenged galore in primaries. https://t.co/qfkeF2V5VS — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 17, 2018

Huh?

Hey, whatever helps her sleep better at night.

We have some unpacking to do too folks on the internalized sexism and racism in our own party – and despite what the numbers tell us and nature of our base – why we presume white male is safe. Why say, a Beto is held up but a Stacey Abrams is not. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 17, 2018

Yeah, Democrats, you’re all a bunch of sexists and racists too!

Well, maybe if Stacey Abrams played a little more air guitar and rode a skateboard around a fast food parking lot she too would be super popular.

It’s like people have forgotten how we had 8 miserable years of George W Bush. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 17, 2018

Sooo … white men who are Democrats are BAD.

Got it.

Seems a good many Democrats disagree with Siskind’s thread:

This type of dysfunctionso thinking has to be overcome if the Democrats hope to unite and unseat Trump. — reginald edwards (@reginaldedward3) December 18, 2018

Wouldn’t hold your breath there, punkin.

isn't there something not progressive about pre-emptively dismissing a candidate based on their race and gender? I feel like there's as word to describe that…as a progressive, I won't be jumping on board with that idea. — David Pakman (@dpakman) December 18, 2018

I will not support typical corporate candidates. Men or women. I will be open minded during the primary process and choose whoever I feel the best and strongest candidate is, be man or woman. That is what the process is truly about. That is why I am an independent voter. — Alexander Supertramp (@indievoter123) December 18, 2018

In as much as I won’t vote for a white man just because he is a white man… I won’t vote for someone based on their color or because they are a woman! We are a better party than one who votes for anyone for anything other than their values and positions! — Melissa Nelson❄ (@Melmis) December 18, 2018

This is absolutely ridiculous and divisive ….I’m voting for the person who convinced me they will be the best president…it’s the same reason I supported a black man with a funny name in 2008 — brian doherty (@bwdoherty) December 18, 2018

Bad take. — Bryan Fyock (@centerfluid) December 18, 2018

I will vote for any candidate that sends the right message — Nancy (@nancymihalcin) December 18, 2018

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Yup.

I get what you’re saying, but this is unhelpful & right up there w/ “Bernie or Bust” or other purity test nonsense. I personally like Biden, Beto, & Sherrod Brown. I absolutely love Amy Klobuchar & Stacey Abrams. I’m looking forward to the conversations & ideas they all bring. — Caitlin Greenwood Santana (@caitgreenwood) December 18, 2018

Do you really not see how this attitude is small-minded, short-sighted, and divisive? How are you being better than the tribalists on the other side? — Mark Forman (@MarkDForman) December 18, 2018

This is a really depressing sentiment. I had hoped issues would be important in elections. — Amien Essif ☕️📓 (@AmienChicago) December 18, 2018

Psh, as if.

I don't think that is a good idea. Race and gender truly don't matter. We need a candidate that will represent the Democratic Party. If the candidate is White, so be it. White people don't lack diversity. Cutting people out of the equation because of race lacks diverse thinking. — 🗽⚖️It'sMuellerTime⚖️🇺🇸🦅 (@muellertime2019) December 18, 2018

Or you could try this approach: Vote for the best candidate. — Steve Hill (@SteveH2915) December 18, 2018

Crazy talk.

And of course, the Right got a few jabs in as well.

This is gross to me. Glad to see that even those who agree with you in general are offering disapproval with this statement — Todd Buckingham (@trojanhoopfan) December 18, 2018

Great. Why vote for the most qualified person when you can be sexist. — Barbara Winston (@BarbaraS370) December 18, 2018

In your philosophy, do you use the right or the left arm? And is the elbow stiff or relaxed? I just want to be able to recognize the salute when I see it. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) December 18, 2018

Thank you for judging people on the content of their character. LULZ — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 18, 2018

LULZ indeed.

