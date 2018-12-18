The details Sharyl Attkisson shared about what happened when she requested photos from the White House taken the night of the Benghazi attack is absolutely infuriating. Trust us, you’ll be making the same cranky face after you read her tweets …

For starters, sounds like the Department of Defense refused to produce the ‘After Action’ Benghazi report to members of Congress.

The Department of Defense refused to produce the requisite Benghazi "After Action" report when members of Congress demanded it. As far as I know, it hasn't been provided to this day. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 17, 2018

Still not provided.

Seriously?

What the heck is Congress waiting for?!

Wait, don’t answer that.

When I originally asked the White House photo office for photos taken the night of the Benghazi attacks, it indicated it could provide them by day's end. However, a day later the office said the photos' release had to be cleared by Josh Earnest, who never responded. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 17, 2018

Soooo hold up. Sharyl asked for the photos, she was told she would have them by the end of the day, then she was told Josh Earnest of all people had to clear them … and then she never heard back on them.

FFS.

In both cases, as far as I know, Congress gave up pursuing the information even though it has oversight over these issues and acts on our behalf. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 17, 2018

Congress gave up.

Republicans have had held the three branches of government since 2016 … WTAF?!

I thought it was the duty of Congress to perform oversight over the executive. The again, that didn't stop @EricHolder from choosing contempt of congress rather than to turn over (to congress) documents related to fast and furious. — Lem (@Lemang01) December 17, 2018

Right?

At this point Congress is complicit in the coverup. — Pete Lynch (@p8rlynch) December 17, 2018

Secretary Mattis should ask for one. — Eugene Windchy (@Histryluvr) December 18, 2018

That would be awesome.

If I'd pulled that stunt, I would've been held in contempt of Congress, and I'd be sitting in jail. — Ceciel Scott (@Ceciel_Scott) December 17, 2018

Not if your name was Hillary.

Congress has no teeth or stones to back up their words. It's getting to be in this country that law means nothing as the lawbreakers are running the country — David Schultz (@Jeden13) December 17, 2018

Evergreen.

This continues to be one of if not the worst coverup in recent history. You don't have to look any further than Obama and Clinton. Disgraceful.#NeverForget #Benghazi — MikeG_USAF⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🎄🦅🌴💙🌽 (@Mike_Goodlander) December 17, 2018

We will #NeverForget.

