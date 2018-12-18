Kimberley Strassel has been on point with her reporting on the Flynn case and what has been happening (and what may have likely happened) with the FBI. She took a few moments yesterday to take the media to task for working overtime to somehow exonerate the FBI even as we discover things may have been shady AF while Obama was still president.

1) Those in the media who are exonerating the FBI by claiming it had no duty to warn Flynn about lying are (deliberately?) missing the point. Legal scholars note that the real question was whether Flynn understood the interview was taking place in an investigatory context. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 17, 2018

Wait, the media is missing the point? Inconceivable!

HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAA

2) Why does this matter? Because government officials talk to each other all the time, not as part of investigations. As the McCabe memo from that day itself makes clear, the initial part of his conversation with Flynn was about a training exercise. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 17, 2018

3) So the FBI had a responsibility to explain to Flynn that he was being interviewed as part of an investigation into his actions. That McCabe suggested he didn't need a lawyer and that the agents chose not to give him all the facts so he would stay "relaxed" is the opposite. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 17, 2018

It seems like … oh we dunno … maybe entrapment?

Hey, this editor is the furthest thing from an expert on ANY of this (which is why most of her efforts are spent sharing other people’s tweets) but this all sounds pretty damn suspicious.

4) If you are a small-business owner, and the FBI shows up at your door, it is a good bet they are questioning you as part of investigation. But if you are a govt official, you routinely talk to all kinds of departments, including FBI, on issues not investigatory. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 17, 2018

Interesting take on this. She’s not arguing that Flynn didn’t lie, she’s arguing that he wasn’t made aware that he was being interviewed and he was told he didn’t need a lawyer. That (in this editor’s opinion) is the key point.

Their blatant abuse of power , what the @FBI and The Obama Adm did to manipulate the election,frame Trump and entrap all of Trump's team to undermine the Trump Admin SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF US ALL. — nauthizjane (@nauthizjane) December 18, 2018

Something strange was definitely afoot at the Circle K, yup.

Full transparency, this editor would have included more tweets on the thread but the majority of them are people on the Left threatening Kim’s career and telling her she’s on the wrong side of history and yeah, you guys read enough of that crap already. Probably because Tommy Vietor went after her and that brings all the whack to the yard …

Kim is right. I can't count the number of times I was just minding my business in the NSC cafeteria when an FBI agent came over and said, hey, what's new? How's the soup? Did you offer the Russian ambassador sanctions relief? https://t.co/DgTlFlyPiz — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 18, 2018

What’s that old saying about how they always go after the people who are over the target?

Related:

This CAN’T be real life: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally admits her mind is BLOWN and you’ll never guess WHY

BOOM! Sarah Sanders calls down the thunder on ‘shameless fraud’ Comey and the un-glitter-glued Left just can’t deal

OMG she really went there! Kamala Harris’ claim about women in the healthcare system is pretty damn transphobic