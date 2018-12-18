Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t figure out why she’s not allowed to take presents from people or crash for free at a friend’s place because she can’t afford a place to rent until she starts making the big bucks as a ‘public servant’.

In fact, she says her mind is blown over it.

This blows my mind: House Ethics Rules prevent me from receiving a $100 gift card, or crashing at a place as I wait for rent 💰, but somehow allow members w/ investment portfolios to write laws that will personally enrich them $1000s in their own stocks; potentially millions. https://t.co/E9L1cVubFe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

We know, Alexandria.

Your mind has likely always been blown.

This is the downside of the political stunt of voting against member allowance or pay increases. Politicians can get on a high horse about declining their own pay increase, and then write nefarious loopholes to allow use of leg power to make money in potentially unethical ways. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

Wait, wasn’t she just complaining about how she couldn’t accept gifts from people? isn’t that sorta nefarious?

Lmaoooo this is why you ran for Congress .

Can’t wait to see your portfolio at the end of your first term — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 18, 2018

It’s gonna be an interesting couple of years, that’s for sure.

I’m still waiting on that martini. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) December 18, 2018

Ask Feinstein, she’ll let you know how it works. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) December 18, 2018

First, you hire a Chinese spy to drive you around for two decades and then …

Everything blows your mind,

To be fair. — Da Bears NFC North Champions (@Northsiders1985) December 17, 2018

To be fair.

You talking about Pelosi, right? She still doing that insider trading? — Duggles (@macduggles) December 18, 2018

Pelosi is a multi-millionaire for a reason, Alexandria.

Ask Pelosi about her investment portfolio & how she has benefitted as a servant of the ppl. So much BS. — Ra (@Ra4Truth) December 18, 2018

Perhaps you should Google Nancy Pelosi shorts Visa stock. — Dan Laughlin (@VoteLaughlin) December 18, 2018

Eeesh.

Wait until you find out who’s made the most that way — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) December 18, 2018

We know we know!

The House has ethics rules? — Doctor J (@DrJVL76) December 18, 2018

Ha! Fair.

Get in there and change the laws! ♥️ — derp state (@EricVictorino) December 18, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry but that’s hilarious.

Dorm rooms for everyone! — Faulkner ☠️ (@chrisfaulkner) December 18, 2018

#MERICA.

