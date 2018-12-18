Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t figure out why she’s not allowed to take presents from people or crash for free at a friend’s place because she can’t afford a place to rent until she starts making the big bucks as a ‘public servant’.

In fact, she says her mind is blown over it.

We know, Alexandria.

Your mind has likely always been blown.

Wait, wasn’t she just complaining about how she couldn’t accept gifts from people? isn’t that sorta nefarious?

It’s gonna be an interesting couple of years, that’s for sure.

First, you hire a Chinese spy to drive you around for two decades and then …

To be fair.

Pelosi is a multi-millionaire for a reason, Alexandria.

Eeesh.

We know we know!

Ha! Fair.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry but that’s hilarious.

#MERICA.

