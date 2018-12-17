Senator Kamala Harris really, really, really wants to run for president. Almost as much as Rep. Eric Swalwell does … watch how passionate she gets about women in the healthcare system.

Pay close attention to what she claims having more women in the healthcare system will do:

Women in the healthcare system must be given dignity. They must be listened to. They must be taken seriously. Only then can we reduce maternal mortality. pic.twitter.com/xbHtzojJp7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 17, 2018

What about trans-women, Kamala? They’re not having babies.

Did she seriously just exclude a marginalized group?!

You 👏 excluded 👏 trans 👏 women 👏 — 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 17, 2018

Yup.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, this stuff never gets old.

Half of my Drs. are women and I would describe them and their female NP’s and PA’s as world class. Fortunately, your rants, free stuff and pandering will never reduce the need for study and hard work. — Peter G. (@Pmax144) December 17, 2018

That too.

"Only then can we reduce maternal mortality." Is that code for Abortions? pic.twitter.com/sOIKtNKBXe — KinecticOne (@KinecticOne) December 17, 2018

It could be.

Wouldn’t put it past Kamala.

Women are one of our greatest assets and given dignity & respect. Is there a study reflecting otherwise? Do you write your own material? — AmericanEagle (@AmericanEagl18) December 17, 2018

Man, we hope not.

Women AND men in the healthcare system must be given dignity. — JENNYFROMTHESEA (@JennyFromSea) December 17, 2018

Sounds legit.

Maternal mortality has to do with how late women are having babies. Do something about that. Women in the healthcare system ARE given dignity and ARE listened to. That's why they dominate in that industry. — Jerry Rhodamine (@JRhodamine) December 17, 2018

What they said.

Making sure not a single woman is limited in pre-natal care due to lack of money would go a long way too, but sure, that will help. And yes, I know she pretends to support Medicare for All but her neoliberal track record belies her true policy support. — Only Zuel (@FriendFaceJess) December 17, 2018

Ok, this one probably hurt Kamala a little, right?

The maternal mortality rate in this country get high because American mothers are fatter sicker and older than ever before. Listening to them is not going to do any good to reduce the mortality rate. — Janine Gertsch (@JanineGertsch) December 17, 2018

Sheesh, tell us how you REALLY feel.

Okay, so you're saying that their doctors don't listen or believe that they're pregnant? Seriously, how can you be THIS STUPID? Jealous of @Ocasio2018 ? — Sad Max (@Sad_Max_Boot) December 17, 2018

Welcome to the modern-day Democratic Party.

