Senator Kamala Harris really, really, really wants to run for president. Almost as much as Rep. Eric Swalwell does … watch how passionate she gets about women in the healthcare system.

Pay close attention to what she claims having more women in the healthcare system will do:

What about trans-women, Kamala? They’re not having babies.

Did she seriously just exclude a marginalized group?!

Yup.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, this stuff never gets old.

That too.

It could be.

Wouldn’t put it past Kamala.

Man, we hope not.

Sounds legit.

What they said.

Ok, this one probably hurt Kamala a little, right?

Sheesh, tell us how you REALLY feel.

Welcome to the modern-day Democratic Party.

