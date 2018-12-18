Mental note, do NOT tick Sarah Sanders off.

Like ever.

She can be VICIOUS (and often times rightfully so), as James Comey and the Republicans found out yesterday when Trump’s press secretary tweeted this:

Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 18, 2018

Tremendous corruption.

Shameless fraud.

Gosh Sarah, tell us how you really feel.

Oh yeah, and boom.

Sarah’s blasting of Comey (of course) triggered our good, delicate, tolerant friends on the Left. We know, you’re shocked.

Psycho. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) December 18, 2018

Yes, Comey does seem a bit psychotic.

OH, he meant Sarah, our bad.

Heh.

Shame on you. — Jennifer Leaf (@leafhand) December 18, 2018

Shame on Sarah? Why for?

LIAR. — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) December 18, 2018

Yes, that’s what she said.

All Americans should stand up to Trump and his tremendous corruption – from the relentless attacks on the FBI, to lying and leaking, to Emoluments , and a list too long to name. The President is destroying this country and we need to expose him for shameless fraud he is. — Fractured Democracy (@trawetsm) December 18, 2018

Anyone else feel like the country has been ‘destroyed’ for two years and counting and we’re still here? Perhaps we should inform the Left that they can only screech that the sky is falling so many times before we totally tune them out.

Everyone who doesn’t give you all what you want is attacked. He didn’t exactly do us any favors you know? But we can still see he is telling the truth. You need to stop attacking law enforcement just because you are all criminals. It’s almost payday and you’re all going to pay. — FanOfJustice (@FanOfKindness) December 18, 2018

See what we mean?

Narrator Voice: Said the Press Secretary, who was, in fact, a complete and verifiable fraud. — 💀 Sammy “The Bull” Cohen 💀 (@DraconesHc) December 18, 2018

Man, the only person who triggers the Left more than Sarah is her boss, Trump.

At this point, it’s fair to say it would be more newsworthy if the Left wasn’t flipping out like a bunch of frothy drama queens … sheesh.

