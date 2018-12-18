The Daily Wire took it upon itself today to do a bit of market research if you will about campaign slogans for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke. They asked the good people of Twitter to come up with some ideas of their own for Crazy Uncle Joe and Francis, and what followed was Twitter comedy gold.

What would this campaign slogan be? pic.twitter.com/m1u5KziFvQ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 17, 2018

Here are some of the best:

Beto Joe’Rourke — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 18, 2018

That’s Robert or Francis, thank you very much.

Oh, wait.

"Beto, have you ever been in a Turkish prison?" — Redcloak The Horrible (@BrewingAle) December 17, 2018

*dead*

Old & "Busted" — Brad Thor (@BradThor) December 17, 2018

This actually works.

E.D. & D.W.I. — Jon Nicosia 🎅🏻 (@NewsPolitics) December 17, 2018

D’oh!

Dumb and Dumber? — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) December 17, 2018

Catchy.

Vote for Pedro — Minivan Mojo (@MinivanMojo) December 17, 2018

HAAAAAAAAAA. Yes!

Drunk and Disorderly. — It's me DT (@dtfromdc) December 18, 2018

But which is which?

This is a #BFD — Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) December 17, 2018

But be careful or they’ll put y’all back in chains.

"Two Boring White Guys Without A Message", has a nice ring to it. — A man in TX (@ATxFellow) December 17, 2018

A little clunky, probably wouldn’t fit well on a bumper sticker.

Beto/Biden 2020: Not the white men we keep warning you about https://t.co/ZuBEYmllZA — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 18, 2018

Actually, if you’re Amy Siskind they are EXACTLY the white men they’ve been warning us about.

Hair Plugs and Wears Uggs — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) December 17, 2018

Winner winner chicken dinner.

