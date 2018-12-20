We’re not entirely sure what CNN legal analyst (whatever the heck that means) Renato Mariotti thought picking a fight with Kimberley Strassel would accomplish but all he really did was make a smug, a*s of himself.

And seriously, what else would you expect because you know, CNN? *shrug*

You might want to send this transcript to @KimStrassel. https://t.co/dMI1T9tmwf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 18, 2018

Kimberley fired back:

I'm looking forward to the day when liberals/media remember that law enforcement is absolutely capable of abusing its powers. It probably won't happen while Trump is president, but wait for it… Some of us are civil libertarians all the time; not just when it suits politically. https://t.co/ebhlyd7Gl2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 19, 2018

In other words, people like Kimberley take issue with law enforcement abusing its powers when it comes to all Americans, not just certain groups and not just when a Democrat is in office. To be fair, Kimberley was far nicer than this editor would have been …

Alan Dershowitz also spoke up:

Even if the tactics are not unlawful, that doesn’t make them right. Do we really want the fbi to have the power to conduct morality tests with criminal consequences. If these tactics were used against Clinton, Mariotti would be condemning them. https://t.co/ZQRPVd7W3A — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 18, 2018

Indeed but hey, Trump.

Or something.

Enter Buck Sexton …

I’m old enough to remember when Scooter Libby “lied, blew the cover of a CIA officer, and committed treason!” when he did none of those things. And- surprise surprise- a special counsel appointed by Comey(!), Pat Fitzgerald, was at the heart of that total abomination of justice — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 19, 2018

We’re shocked. SHOCKED!

Oh they’re completely aware of law-enforcement exceeding its mandate so long as they’re abusing a democrat or potential Democrat voter group. — Georgia Satellite (@Geo_Satellite) December 20, 2018

And to drive this point home, the amount of vitriol and hate on Kimberley’s thread is … well, it’s typical but still, look at this:

Actually, you are a vacuous tripe factory who pumps out moronic cover stories for an administration full of idiots and liars. So, a moronatarian maybe. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 19, 2018

What an absolutely absurd thing to say. Liberals across America are speaking out — right now — about abuses by CBP & ICE, about police violence, and in support of protests against law enforcement abuse by NFL players. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) December 19, 2018

Oooh, those brave NFL players.

Must have missed you down at the Black Lives Matter marches 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kris(mas) M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) December 19, 2018

This one from ‘Chet’ though is this editor’s favorite:

I’m looking forward to the day when we find out who you slept with to get the mistaken voice you so desperately want us to listen to. — Chet Piotrowski Jr. (@ChetPiotrowski) December 19, 2018

Wow. Stay classy, dude.

What these yahoos failed to realize is that over and over again they proved her point, by pointing out how much they care about the civil liberty of one group while ignoring the civil liberties of all other groups.

And they thought they were somehow dunking on her and putting her in her place.

Adorbs.

