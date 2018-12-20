You’re going to need an extra large serving of popcorn before you watch this clip of Rep. Luis Guitterez flipping out about people saying Christmas and then in the next breath claiming Trump would share responsibility for killing the baby Jesus when questioning Homeland Security Secretary, Kristjen Neilsen.

Don’t look at us man, we didn’t say it.

Watch:

Unhinged Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez mocks people that say Christmas, instead of holiday season, and then says Trump would share responsibility for killing baby Jesus. pic.twitter.com/lSpezOCT8F — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2018

This rant reminds us of the guy you avoid on the subway who talks to himself and needs a shower.

Wow. Don’t make eye contact, Kristjen.

Raging about Christmas and Jesus … he’s definitely a Democrat.

Weren’t Mary and Joseph turned away from every inn and that’s why Jesus was born in a barn — Lino (@Lino621) December 20, 2018

Shhh … he’s rolling.

Heh.

What movie is he auditioning for? — Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotMA) December 20, 2018

Luis es un burro bien hecho. — my house (@2dechat) December 20, 2018

This translates to, ‘Luis is a well-done donkey.’

I am old enough to remember when he walked out during the SOTU when everybody was chanting “USA”. Dude is a laughing stock — John Simatovich (@RealJohnboy01) December 20, 2018

That was Luis? Classy.

Well at least he admits he didn't go to Bible School. pic.twitter.com/k5HcpDODY0 — Blackhawk Republican Women Federated (@blackhawkrwf) December 20, 2018

Color us shocked he hasn’t gone to Bible School. And gosh, he seems so well-versed.

Ha!

