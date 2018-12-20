After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the bookstore, One Grand Books, they reached out to her on Twitter and asked for her ‘list’ of must-reads, which she was more than happy to pass along.

This is her list of a few ‘classics’:

Impressive list, eh? Apparently, AOC spends most of her time reading super deep and meaningful books.

Alrighty then.

Twitter noticed some genres and titles missing from her list though:

Picture books.

And where is Econ for Dummies?

That’ll work!

Twitter being Twitter, Alexandria’s list inspired a tag, #OcasioCortezBookTitles, and here are some of the best:

They all sound like must-reads, right?

Heh.

