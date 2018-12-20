After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the bookstore, One Grand Books, they reached out to her on Twitter and asked for her ‘list’ of must-reads, which she was more than happy to pass along.

@Ocasio2018 you were just in our bookshop in #narrowsburg in which every book is hand picked by a luminary. We’d love to add your list to our shelves. — OneGrandBooks (@OneGrandBooks) December 18, 2018

This is her list of a few ‘classics’:

– Hope in the Dark, Solnit

– Why We Can’t Wait, MLK

– The Search for Common Ground, Thurman

– Team of Rivals, Goodwin

– Col Poems,Audre Lorde

– Bhagavad Gita

– Capital, Piketty

– 100 Years of Solitude, García Márquez

– Infinite Jest / Consider the Lobster, Wallace https://t.co/NS3C4X5dgB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 20, 2018

Impressive list, eh? Apparently, AOC spends most of her time reading super deep and meaningful books.

Alrighty then.

Twitter noticed some genres and titles missing from her list though:

Popup books or Scratch and sniff? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 19, 2018

Picture books.

And where is Econ for Dummies?

That’ll work!

Twitter being Twitter, Alexandria’s list inspired a tag, #OcasioCortezBookTitles, and here are some of the best:

#OcasioCortezBookTitles Green Eggs and Sham — Randy Clemens™ 2018 World Series Champions (9X) (@bostonrandy) December 20, 2018

The Girl with the Sanders Tattoo #OcasioCortezBookTitles — New Improved Dave (@NewImprovedDave) December 20, 2018

Alexandria Potter and the Chambers of Government #OcasioCortezBookTitles — Not Merry Smattsmas (@mdrache) December 20, 2018

#OcasioCortezBookTitles A Tale of Two Brain Cells — JoeInNoHo (@JoeInNoHo) December 20, 2018

#OcasioCortezBookTitles

The Lion, The Witch and The $3000 Wardrobe pic.twitter.com/SiQlVfJDXn — Lizzy Lou Who🎄☃️ (@_wintergirl93) December 20, 2018

Nancy Drew and the Mystery of the Toast #OcasioCortezBookTitles pic.twitter.com/diiTTpgNGZ — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) December 20, 2018

I Am Legend (in my own mind) #OcasioCortezBookTitles — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) December 20, 2018

The Sun Also Rises and Melts the Ice Caps #OcasioCortezBookTitles — Bud St.Rong (@Schlomoguy) December 20, 2018

Art of the Steal #OcasioCortezBookTitles — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 20, 2018

#OcasioCortezBookTitles

The Three Musketeers and Other Candy Bars I Like — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 20, 2018

#OcasioCortezBookTitles It Takes A Village Idiot — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) December 20, 2018

The Portrait of a (dumb) Lady #OcasioCortezBookTitles — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) December 20, 2018

#OcasioCortezBookTitles

Bartender is the Night — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 20, 2018

They all sound like must-reads, right?

Heh.

