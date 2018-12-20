Alyssa Milano is really good at tweeting … things she will likely regret at some point when she actually takes time to educate herself on what she’s tweeting about in the first place. Like this tweet using vets to diss Americans for starting a GoFundMe to fund the Border Wall which is uber stupid considering it was a triple amputee vet who started it.

Ding-a-ling.

Oh, yes! Let's #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 20, 2018

FFS Alyssa, read the GoFundMe before you tweet your foot into your mouth.

Seriously.

A triple amputee veteran started this. — Jimi (@Jimi971) December 20, 2018

Oopsie.

Gosh, vets seem ok with funding the border wall themselves. Crazy.

This from the same person that wants to let everyone into our country and take care of them above taking care of our own homeless men, women, children…and veterans. — Jeremy (@JerodR1) December 20, 2018

How about let’s take care of the veterans before we take care of immigrants? Where’s your priorities? — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) December 20, 2018

But she suddenly cares about the vets too or something.

Nothing is stopping you from starting your own go fund me for the veterans. I'm sure you would match the donations. — Jeff Juenger (@jjfpsb) December 20, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Great cause… Donate now!! Build the wall 🇺🇸 — Deplorable Bill (@sullivan_bill) December 20, 2018

Milano doesn't care about vets This is absurd, Milano, even for you! Vets are taken care of by Trump and vets want a wall! Like the wall you have. — Tim Gale (@TimGaleAF78) December 20, 2018

A veteran is the one who started this, you fool. #GoFundTheWall https://t.co/VxaMqlLc2X — Merry Christmas✝️🎄🎁 (@deeg25) December 20, 2018

We tried to tell her.

