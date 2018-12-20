Alyssa Milano is really good at tweeting … things she will likely regret at some point when she actually takes time to educate herself on what she’s tweeting about in the first place. Like this tweet using vets to diss Americans for starting a GoFundMe to fund the Border Wall which is uber stupid considering it was a triple amputee vet who started it.

Ding-a-ling.

FFS Alyssa, read the GoFundMe before you tweet your foot into your mouth.

Seriously.

Oopsie.

Trending

Gosh, vets seem ok with funding the border wall themselves. Crazy.

But she suddenly cares about the vets too or something.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We tried to tell her.

Related:

Dude is NUTS! Rep. Luis Gutierrez LOSES it over the word ‘Christmas’, babbles something about Trump killing baby Jesus (watch)

‘Pop-up or picture book?’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s book list inspires HILARIOUS #OcasioCortezBookTitles

Because it’s OUR wall! Righties starting a GoFundMe to build the wall TRIGGERS TF out of Lefties and it’s a glorious thing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanogofundmeTrumpvetswall