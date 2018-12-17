For years, the great debate has flamed on about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie and BOTH sides of the argument are pretty freakin’ intense. People who believe it IS a Christmas movie REALLY believe it is, and those who do not are wrong … wait, sorry.

Those who do not really believe it’s not.

And they’re wrong.

Anyway, Mary Katharine Ham finally put the argument to rest in a fact-filled thread explaining why the movie is TOTALLY a Christmas flick.

Enjoy.

CHRISTMAS PARTY.

Not a birthday party.

Not an office party.

Not a wedding party.

A Christmas party!

Even Santa is in the movie, people.

So they say. *eye roll*

BUT …

We have news for you, we adore this woman. PREACH!

Right?

Whoa.

She’s right, people. #DealWithIt

Mind BLOWN.

So does that make Kevin McCallister sorta like John McClane?

Too late!

DAMN RIGHT!

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Wait, wrong thread.

Never mind.

HO.

HO.

HO.

Wait … that’s RIGHT!

YES SEE?!?!

It’s settled, ‘Die Hard’ is absolutely a Christmas movie.

Sorry, not sorry.

Tags: ChristmasDie HardMary Katharine Ham