For years, the great debate has flamed on about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie and BOTH sides of the argument are pretty freakin’ intense. People who believe it IS a Christmas movie REALLY believe it is, and those who do not are wrong … wait, sorry.

Those who do not really believe it’s not.

And they’re wrong.

Anyway, Mary Katharine Ham finally put the argument to rest in a fact-filled thread explaining why the movie is TOTALLY a Christmas flick.

Enjoy.

Establishing scene of the entire movie is McClane pulling a giant Christmas present out of the overhead bin, an announcement that “the captain & crew would like to welcome you to Los Angeles. Have a very merry Christmas,” segue w JINGLE BELLS sound effect, cut to CHRISTMAS PARTY. https://t.co/JH7iu3Hqzk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

CHRISTMAS PARTY.

Not a birthday party.

Not an office party.

Not a wedding party.

A Christmas party!

FURTHERMORE, the establishment of Holly’s character is a phone conversation with her daughter from the Christmas party warning her not to snoop around for presents & it includes a reference to Santa. I mean…come on. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

Even Santa is in the movie, people.

And not that the Internet needs me for this, but since we’re on the subject, perhaps the strongest argument against “Die Hard” as Christmas movie is that its theatrical release was July, not Dec, so it was not *intended* as a Christmas movie. So the haters say. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

So they say. *eye roll*

BUT …

BUT, I have news for you. “Hocus Pocus” was released in July, too. And I dare you to claim “Hocus Pocus” is NOT a Halloween movie for this reason. These studio/economic decisions are not defining. The movie content is. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

We have news for you, we adore this woman. PREACH!

Also, the middle, which I hasten to remind you all happens at a CHRISTMAS PARTY, includes the iconic “Now, I have a machine gun. HO-HO-HO,” & the movie ends with “Christmas in Hollis.” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

Right?

Not to mention the theme of a misfit man of duty with notably impaled feet putting his life on the line on Christmas for a bunch of people who reject him. But sure, it has nothing to do with Christmas. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

Whoa.

She’s right, people. #DealWithIt

Ok let’s put it this way,

Home Alone is considered a Christmas Movie.

IT’s THE SAME MOVIE AS DIE HARD! THE SAME MOVIE! DUDE

THEFT

RUNNING AROUND

FIGHTING THE BAD DUDES#DieHardIsAChristmasMovie = #HOMEALONEISACHRISTMASMOVIE — 🇺🇸🌀Q🌀🇺🇸 (@BwBarrnone) December 17, 2018

Mind BLOWN.

So does that make Kevin McCallister sorta like John McClane?

Don’t do this — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 17, 2018

Too late!

Exactly. Look at it this way, the party could have been for any reason at all. The Nakatomi building was new and they had just gotten it really up and running. They had just closed a major deal that day. But the filmmakers very consciously set it during a Christmas party. — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) December 17, 2018

DAMN RIGHT!

HE IS IN LOS ANGELES FOR CHRISTMAS. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) December 17, 2018

WE ARE TRULY A NATION DIVIDED WHEN PEOPLE CANNOT SEE THESE PLAIN FACTS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Wait, wrong thread.

Never mind.

I believe this is the pivotal scene which solidifies Die Hard as a Christmas Movie pic.twitter.com/f0UwwP5fE6 — Joncarlo Ciccone (@Intel_Warlock42) December 17, 2018

HO.

HO.

HO.

God Bless you MK for bringing the light to the non-believers. Yippee-Ki-Yay and Merry Christmas! — John (@JGu1tar) December 17, 2018

And her name is "Holly". — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 17, 2018

Wait … that’s RIGHT!

OH MY GOD HER NAME IS EFFING HOLLY — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 17, 2018

YES SEE?!?!

It’s settled, ‘Die Hard’ is absolutely a Christmas movie.

Sorry, not sorry.

Related:

Got a LIVE ONE! Blue-check SJW’s rage-thread about this ‘softcore porn reference’ in the software field is accidentally HILARIOUS

She HAD to be dropped on her head! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim about US healthcare is RIDICULOUS even for her

Twitter strikes AGAIN! Sharyl Attkisson notices something TROUBLING about views on her govt. spying case video