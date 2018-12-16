Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was doing her part to make sure millennials were getting suckered into the disaster that is Obamacare like a good little socialist Democrat. Hey, at least she admitted this crap is expensive:

Medicare For All.

Sure.

She continued:

Trending

US healthcare is terrible? DAFUQ is she talking about?! People from all over the world come to the United States for their healthcare. And sorry, but why would she say healthcare sucks in America and then push for the govt. to provide it for everyone?

We think she might be confused between healthcare and health INSURANCE, but hey, we wouldn’t want her to think we’re picking on her for being dense now, would we?

Maybe we need to break out the puppets and crayons.

That. ^

When is it not showing?

Oh we know, we’re so mean. Boo freakin’ hoo.

A bunch of faceless, rich, mean people.

Duh.

Related:

Twitter strikes AGAIN! Sharyl Attkisson notices something TROUBLING about views on her govt. spying case video

‘WHERE is Flynn’s original 302?!’ Kimberley Strassel RIPS Comey’s testimony and the Deep State apart even MORE and WOW

BREAKING: Shep is (still) an a-hole! Shep Smith DRAGGED for his disrespectful treatment of female colleague

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezhealth careObamaCareUS