Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was doing her part to make sure millennials were getting suckered into the disaster that is Obamacare like a good little socialist Democrat. Hey, at least she admitted this crap is expensive:

Reminder to my fellow millennials to get your act together & buy insurance before tonight’s deadline. Is open enrollment a pain? Yes.

Is it expensive? Yes.

But it’s WAY better than being uninsured (been there) & reason enough to fight for #MedicareForAll.https://t.co/iDaqb0sD6u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 15, 2018

Medicare For All.

Sure.

She continued:

It’s important to be honest about the fact that US healthcare is terrible and lags far behind the modern world. The good news: #MedicareForAll can save the US $5.1 trillion over a decade while drastically cutting working-class Americans’ health spending. https://t.co/1apOChG5BG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 15, 2018

US healthcare is terrible? DAFUQ is she talking about?! People from all over the world come to the United States for their healthcare. And sorry, but why would she say healthcare sucks in America and then push for the govt. to provide it for everyone?

We think she might be confused between healthcare and health INSURANCE, but hey, we wouldn’t want her to think we’re picking on her for being dense now, would we?

Redo math Sister. US not lag behind rest of world. Research more instead of vomiting out wrong data. Ins. Healthcare reimbursement, for big 5 Ins co’s, is “based” on current Medicare reimbursements. We’ve have had this Medicare like benefit since the 1990’s — anne kathleen sully (@SullyKathleen) December 16, 2018

More Arrogance and ignorance from Cortez. healthcare and medical insurance coverage are two different things. — Gary W Lovins (@GaryLovins) December 16, 2018

Maybe we need to break out the puppets and crayons.

U S health care is second to none. The opportunities for improvement lie in cost and delivery. — John T Kemper (@kemperjohnt) December 16, 2018

You're completely wrong, the US has the best healthcare in the world – it's the health INSURANCE that is the real problem with the US system, not the quality of care. — Rik Thibodeau (@RikThib) December 15, 2018

That. ^

Be careful, your ignorance is showing. The best healthcare in the world exists in the United States, we just happen to be a gigantic, highly diverse country compared to Norway or Japan. Also, control for the fact that we all eat bacon every morning. — Project Friday (@ProjectFridayFM) December 16, 2018

When is it not showing?

Oh we know, we’re so mean. Boo freakin’ hoo.

Who’s paying for it genius? — Beth Roldan (@BethRoldan2) December 16, 2018

A bunch of faceless, rich, mean people.

Duh.

