As Twitchy told you last week, Sharyl Attkisson’s case against the DOJ for allegedly breaking into her computer YEARS ago will finally have its day in court. It would appear Sharyl posted a video update about the case and then something weird happened to the number of views on said video.

Thanks to the Twitter friend who caught this: is it normal for views of a video to go from 25,000 —backwards to 5,000? #Twittershrinkingme #iwonder #TwitterMetricsWhacked? #Turningbacktime pic.twitter.com/lVvnOvC8o6 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 14, 2018

Not to be totally paranoid but it’s almost like somebody somewhere wants Sharyl to be quiet about what’s going on with her case. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

In one day, Twitter shrank my views on this video from 28k to 5k, and now 2k… Pretty soon I'll be invisible with negative views… #HowLowCanItGo? pic.twitter.com/ZeQTq9utqc — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 15, 2018

That’s insane.

I’ve had to refollow you 3 times — Deana Owen (@deana_owen) December 15, 2018

We are seeing this a good deal throughout Twitter, people magically unfollowing certain conservatives and groups. *adjusts tin foil hat again*

And I’ve had the same number of followers on Twitter for a year now. — Brain (@waddatwit) December 16, 2018

Funny how that works. Take for example, this editor’s followers. No matter how many she gains or loses the follower number basically stays the same. *readjusts the tinfoil hat adjusted earlier*

Shady & shifty — Jay Doolittle (@Thespis80) December 16, 2018

Sadly this seems like the Twitter way.

Thanks, Jack.

