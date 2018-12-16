We’re starting to think Fox News keeps Shep Smith around so when people claim they only have right-leaning pundits and anchors on they can point to him and say, ‘Nu-uh, we keep that guy around too.’

Seriously.

Especially after the way he treated his own colleague, Catherine Herridge, on the AIR:

It's clear that Shep Smith lives in some alternate reality where he is willfully blind to the wrongdoing of Hillary Clinton – and now attacks Catherine Herridge for her factual and accurate reporting: https://t.co/vWsiQnjSqq — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 16, 2018

From Mediaite:

On Friday the special counsel released documents rebutting claims from Michael Flynn‘s lawyers that they entrapped the former Trump official, writing: “A sitting National Security Advisor, former head of an intelligence agency, retired Lieutenant General, and 33 year veteran of the armed forces knows he should not lie to federal agents.” Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge noted Friday that some critics of Mueller have argued Flynn was treated worse than Hillary Clinton, a comment that drew an eye-roll from Smith. “Seriously?” Smith asked. “Yeah, that’s what [critics] point to,” Herridge said. “Well, let them point,” Smith continued. “I mean Hillary Clinton, seriously?” “The point with –” Herridge said. Smith interjected: “The point with that was that investigation is over, and we’re onto a new one.”

Real classy, Shep.

Why the Heck would he defend Hillary? Wait, don’t answer that.

I turn the channel when he is on air. — Brenda Navarro (@bnavarrotx) December 16, 2018

The only time I'll watch Fox News is when people named Greg, Dana, Tucker or Brett are talking. Otherwise I'm watching sports or movies. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) December 16, 2018

Brett Baier is this editor’s fave … true story.

Smith takes ANNOYING to a whole new level. Ship him over to msnbc for a draft pick to be named later. — J. Bernard Halprin (@Bernmeisternola) December 16, 2018

Brutal.

But fair enough.

