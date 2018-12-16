Kimberley Strassel once again has wrapped up what is happening with the Flynn case in a few simple tweets so the rest of us can follow along. No shame in it, so much of what we’re hearing about with these multiple investigations reads a lot like stereo instructions written backward in Japanese.

Fascinating that the 302 referenced in the Flynn filing is actually an August interview of Peter Strzok–recounting the Flynn meeting. Though this raises the question… where is the original Flynn 302? Did special counsel file it to judge? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 14, 2018

Fascinating indeed.

National Review has a pretty stellar write up on this as well:

To my eye, the situation is even more disturbing than the press reporting suggests. It appears that there is no 302 of the Flynn interview. The 302 dated August 22, 2017, which Mueller submitted to the court, documents an interview of Peter Strzok, not of Flynn. It appears that this interview of Strzok took place on July 19, notes of the interview were drafted the next day (July 20), and the 302 was approved and entered into the FBI’s files on August 22. The question obviously arises: Where is the Flynn 302? FBI procedures would have called for a report within a few days of the interview. It is not that there wasn’t one for seven months. For now, it looks like none has been produced at all.

What the HECK, right?!

Back to Strassel’s tweets though.

The Strzok interview specifically says he was "primarily responsible for taking notes and writing the FD-302" after the Flynn meeting. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 14, 2018

Strzok.

Of course.

1) So this is what @Comey told the House last week about agents who interviewed Flynn: "the conclusion of the investigators was he was obviously lying…" — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 14, 2018

Who was obviously lying?

2) And here is what the Strzok 302 just filed to Judge Sullivan says: Both agents "had the impression at the time that Flynn was not lying or did not think he was lying."

So remind me again so many folk treat everything @Comey says as gospel truth? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 14, 2018

Oh, Comey … no wonder he claimed not to remember anything.

Agents say they didn't think lied. Also, McCabe memo has a redacted line that makes it sound as if Flynn tells McCabe that he knows there are likely transcripts of his talks with ambassador. So why lie? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 14, 2018

We’re starting to think there was the biggest case of CYA ever going on with these people.

Something stinks in Denmark.

Sounds like it was a very confused conversation. Definitely not indictable. — Dick Reed (@Salt5792) December 15, 2018

Heck, we’re confused and we’re just reading about it.

The corrupt Obama DOJ developed an "insurance policy" to invalidate a legally elected president. #ReleaseTheDocuments Keep investigating the crimes committed by the Obama Administration. Hopefully the judge will stand tall for General Flynn. — Joseph Merritt (@Joseph_Merritt) December 16, 2018

Release the documents.

Agreed.

