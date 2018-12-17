Imagine being so outraged about everything that you write threads about other threads where you were outraged.

Welcome to the wild, wild, world of the modern-day SJW.

Sarah Mei was apparently so upset by the term DDD (Domain Driven Design) in the software field that one thread was not enough for her rage.

Enjoy.

Last night I posted about the term “domain driven design,” frequently abbreviated “DDD” – which is a common large bra measurement in the US, & often part of dirty movie titles. I’ve deleted the thread. And replaced it with this one! — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Huh?

Having a softcore porn reference in the software field is still problematic, whether or not the creator intended it. And it’s hard to imagine that I’m the first one to point it out. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Oh sweet baby corn.

But maybe I am the first one to point it out. Let’s assume so for now. I got a really interesting range of responses, including: * He didn’t mean it that way (irrelevant to harm caused)

* It’s too much of a stretch (basically “works on my machine”) — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Or hey, stop looking to be offended by everything and grow up?

Other common responses: * Why are you so disrespectful (tone policing & irrelevant to harm caused)

* Why is everybody so offended by everything these days (aka “I need 101-level inclusion handholding”) — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

What’s most fascinating about the deleted thread for me (and don’t worry, I have screenshots later so you can see why) was that I got hundreds of extremely emotional responses very quickly. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Great, we were worried she didn’t have screenshots.

I had no goal with the original tweet, other than to incredulously point out that a concept called “DDD” actually existed in software. All the responses I got, though, were pushback. (Types enumerated above.) — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Incredulously. ROFL.

Wonder if she gets this outraged over vitamins? Batteries?

The way I pointed it out was crude. I was a bit angry that it still existed. It’s exclusionary in the same way as the word “craftsmanship,” albeit less obvious. And in this day & age, only people with active intent to exclude use words like that. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

WHAT DAFUQ IS SHE TALKING ABOUT?!

That was precisely the sticking point, I think – my assumption that everyone who uses exclusionary language is aware of it. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Yes, this editor always uses DDD to be mean to SJWs.

I guess I’m luckier than I thought to be around thoughtful folks who have dropped “master/slave” from their discussions database replication, & “craftsmanship” from their discussions of quality. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Who are these people?

Wait, don’t answer that.

But the key point, which I said over & over last night & nobody seemed to get, is that people who use exclusionary language in tech have the same negative impact, _whether or not they intend to exclude._ It’s the impact that ultimately matters. NOT the intentions. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

In my original tweet, I indicated that I thought the creator knew what DDD stood for, and left it anyway. That would constitute intentional exclusion. And people really couldn’t get past that. All they did was argue with me about intent. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Man, this chick can TALK.

Or we guess that would be WRITE.

It’s an interesting statement on where we are as a community. We’ve got a loooooooooong way to go. Ultimately I decided my original tweet wasn’t helping, because it led people towards arguing about the wrong thing. I want us to focus on the impact. That’s why I deleted it. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

To be clear, I did NOT delete the thread because I changed my mind. This is still problematic, and it’s still hard to believe I’m the first to point it out. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

The tone-policing I got was still irrelevant and out of line. People from marginalized groups who notice exclusionary behavior are allowed to be angry about it. As an industry, we need to get more comfortable with their anger. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

If we require all members of marginalized groups to be calm when discussing their oppression, we will never make real progress. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

DDD types are marginalized? Hrm.

As members of majority groups, we have the responsibility to figure out what they’re trying to tell us with their anger, so we can work on it. It’s hard to do. But it’s important. Sadly I didn’t see any of that last night. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

I’m very disappointed. I really thought we were better at this. But oh well – it’s a new day! We can try again. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Here’s my original tweet, which I deleted in favor of this thread. pic.twitter.com/EGWK0wOlyt — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Cripes, it’s about time.

That’s the original tweet … alrighty then.

I’m still angry. Let’s be clear about that. The name is still exclusionary (and as majority group members, you don’t get to argue with that). — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Yeah, in case you all missed it, she’s still angry.

Things that are completely irrelevant here include: * whether you personally thought of it

* whether it personally bothers you

* whether it personally bothers women who are involved in the concept — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

When someone from a marginalized group tells you something is problematic, and is having a negative impact, you don’t fucking argue that the impact is too small to be relevant. (Which is what all of the above are saying.) You just don’t. Unless you’re an asshole. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Any day now, SMOD.

Y’all can fight this out amongst yourselves now. I’ve given you a valuable piece of information. The quality of the character of the community will determine what happens now. Based on responses so far, my money is on “nothing.” I’d love to be wrong. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Also I’m amused at the number of “YOU ARE HURTING ME BY IMPLYING IT’S PORN” responses. Textbook gaslighting, fellas. That might have worked on me 10 years ago, but I’ve made a lot of progress since then. You, apparently, not so much. — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 13, 2018

Seriously. We hate to keep using that word but there really is no other word for this type of freakout over nothing.

Changing a name of something that perfectly describes a concept, because the abbreviation might be offensive to a random person is ridiculous!

Lighten up! pic.twitter.com/u2IbTBTrhS — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) December 15, 2018

What about C and D languages? A/B testing? — 𝙹𝖊𝕟𝓷ì𝕗𝕖𝕣 ☆ (@Jennicide) December 13, 2018

You monster!

You forgot F… — 𝔃𝐔Ƥђ (@zuphzuph) December 14, 2018

Whoa.

Under the same logic, battery sizes must also be offensive. — 𝙹𝖊𝕟𝓷ì𝕗𝕖𝕣 ☆ (@Jennicide) December 14, 2018

We. Can’t. Even.

