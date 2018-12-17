We have no idea who Clara Sorrenti is, but apparently, she thinks Stalin was a great ‘anti-fascist’ because he killed some Nazis. Not only that, but she says this is a legacy we cannot forget.

Is it just our imagination or does she sound a little bit like a Stalin fangirl?

Whether you like it or not, Joseph Stalin was one of the greatest anti-fascists in the history of the anti-fascist movement. Under Stalin's command, the Red Army defeated the nazis and saved several ethnic groups from nazi extermination. This is a legacy we cannot forget. — Clara Sorrenti🌾⚙️ (@ClaraSorrenti) December 13, 2018

Shocking that she doesn’t have a blue check, eh?

Whether you like it or not, Salvatore Maranzano was one of the greatest anti-mafia figures in the history of anti-mafia figures. Under Maranzano’s command, Joe Masseria’s faction was completely defeated, saving many lives. This is a legacy we can’t forget. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 15, 2018

Oof.

You’re seriously trying to score points by praising one of the most brutal dictators the world has ever seen? Read a freakin book! — Matt Lawrence III (@MattLawmlb) December 16, 2018

And NOT a Harry Potter book!

Stalin had a pact with Hitler. Stalin would’ve let Hitler take over any area he wanted, as long as he left him a certain portion of Eastern Europe. Stalin was an enabler of Hitler. — Matt Travis (@MattTravisBlog) December 17, 2018

Wow.

And there you have the most ridiculous tweets…maybe…EVER. — Fletch (@treadedupon) December 16, 2018

Definitely a contender and we cover Alyssa Milano, Ron Perlman, Tom Arnold, and other Hollywood types so we know a ridiculous tweet when we see one.

The legacy of the gulags is what we can’t forget. pic.twitter.com/vCJvSxYNPt — klarson (@kglarson) December 16, 2018

Young lady, please read some history… Stalin was responsible for the death of at least 10,000,000 people. It wasn't an accident, it wasn't an act of God, he purposely starved 10,000.000 Ukrainians. That's WAY MORE than the Fascists killed!!!! — LubertDas (@lubertdas) December 17, 2018

That you got 2,678 likes scares the crap out of me. How many truly STUPID people are out there ? Including you at least 2,679 — Conservative (@tricky223) December 16, 2018

Scary ain’t it?

Kid, perhaps grow up and become educated before spewing such ignorant revisionism. Hitler was a slacker compared to Stalin in the genocide department. The Eastern Front was a war for which socialism would be ascendant. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 17, 2018

To call this moronic is an insult to morons everywhere. — Big Irish Dude (@BigIrishDude) December 16, 2018

Tough crowd.

He murdered millions of his own people. Millions. His own. People. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 16, 2018

But NAZIS!

Bless your little heart — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Bhoy_Dave) December 17, 2018

All day that.

