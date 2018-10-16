Kids these days, amirite?

Teen Vogue wrote quite possibly one of the silliest fluff pieces ever written about The Black Panthers, seemingly ignoring who they were and what they did. And tying them in with Martin Luther King Jr …

C’mon.

The Black Panther Party, founded on this day in 1966 by two students, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, was known for its free breakfast program, political education classes, and belief in radical self-defense. https://t.co/Sdm7bjP3Ux — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 15, 2018

The Black Panthers were known for their free breakfast program? DAFUQ?

From Teen Vogue:

The Black Panther Party, founded in 1966 by two students, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, was known for its free breakfast program, political education classes, and belief in radical self-defense. In fact, the Black Panther Party was one of the most popular socialist organizations in U.S. history. But rumors about the Panthers — that they were violent, drug-addicted, and corrupt — were common, when in actuality, much of the on-the-ground membership was made up of women who used nonviolent and educational tactics to fight inequality alongside male activists. The Black Panther Party’s Ten-Point Platform included demands for guaranteed income, affordable housing, and an opposition to the military, particularly the involvement of African-Americans in a military complex perceived as colonial. The demands of the Panthers were not so distinct from the demands of Dr. King by the end of his life. But the mythology surrounding the Black Panther Party couldn’t be more different than the mythology surrounding Dr. King.

You know that face you make when you think your kids have been messing with the thermostat but you can’t prove it? Yup, just made that face.

You forgot to include the whole "cop killers", "extortion", "raping" parts. Not to worry, we will make sure to post that here on the comments. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 16, 2018

Psh, don’t forget their free political education classes.

What is it with the left and their constant denial that anything they say can usually be debunked with 8 seconds on Google. https://t.co/iFN5UMBE1u — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 16, 2018

Quiet you with your Google oppression.

They were also known for being violent communist terrorists — Chris (@chrimyer) October 16, 2018

But free breakfast, man.

It’s hard to commit murder on an empty stomach. — Polybius Champion (@hiker1967) October 16, 2018

D’oh!

It seems like you're leaving out a few details. Like the murders. But hey, free breakfasts! — David E (@David_E999) October 16, 2018

Don't forget about the killings, and the voter suppression either! — LubertDas (@lubertdas) October 16, 2018

Dude, do you mind? We’re thinking about free bacon now.

just stopped by to (teen) point and laugh. pic.twitter.com/yQZtQjoDdx — The Count of Monte Crisco (@u1oo) October 16, 2018

Stay in school, kids.

