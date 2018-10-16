It seems some in the media are working overtime to put Cherokee Nation in their place for coming out against Elizabeth Warren and her 1/1024th Native American DNA.

Color us not surprised.

Like WaPo sr. reporter, Aaron Blake.

Worth noting in re: Cherokee Nation —> Back in 2012, its head John Baker defended Warren and stressed that she never claimed to be a card-carrying member.https://t.co/NWAQjQaMUJ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

Worth noting the media of today is full of hacks.

And so what? They didn’t take issue with Warren until she tried to pretend her DNA test showed she has Native American DNA.

Cherokee Nation head John Baker back in 2012: "I wish every congressman and senator in the U.S. had a kinship or felt a kinship to the Cherokee nation."https://t.co/Bc5vhDBEKy — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

Having a kinship with Cherokee Nation doesn’t mean you lie about being one of them.

Just sayin’.

Baker himself, it's also worth noting, faced questions about his claims to Cherokee heritage, given he was only 1/32nd. Warren supporters often cited that.https://t.co/8MueXUZ3oC — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

EL OH EL.

You knew this was coming, right?

We did.

Remember yesterday I said the DNC media wing would go after actual Cherokee officials in order to defend Senator 1/1,024? Here we go. https://t.co/uXOaGTvXu2 — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) October 16, 2018

The orange muppet was right.

They’re like clockwork, anything to protect a Democrat. Even if that Democrat obviously lied and exploited a minority group for their own personal gain.

You're literally now attacking real Native Americans to defend a political canidate. And you STILL can't figure out why folks call you #FakeNews — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 16, 2018

You are completely misunderstanding my point.https://t.co/zHzw8jVAKd — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2018

I'd have thought a senior WaPo reporter would have a better response to criticism about his obviously partisan attack on a Native American then Pravda style whataboutism… And I'd have been wrong. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 16, 2018

Yup.

DNA Test shows 1/1024 Native Ancestry. Cherokee Nation calls out Warren for her false claims.

Liberal media: lets attack the head of the Cherokee nation. — Tom Sievens (@TSievens) October 16, 2018

Cherokee Nation doesn't understand the plight of the Native American like our bold Native Elizabeth Warren who we must defend at all costs. She PROVED she was slightly whiter than the average white person…

Which apparently impressed Democrats at her Minority Status. — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) October 16, 2018

Basically.

Media, promise us you’ll never change.

Related:

HOLY SH*T! New OIG report finds senior FBI official LIED about accepting gifts from the media

BALLER! Lindsey Graham’s plan to dump salt in Elizabeth Warren’s ‘DNA wound’ triggers a whole LOTTA stupid

He’s got RECEIPTS! Grassley tells Feinstein EXACTLY what she can do with her latest complaint about Judiciary hearings