It seems some in the media are working overtime to put Cherokee Nation in their place for coming out against Elizabeth Warren and her 1/1024th Native American DNA.

Color us not surprised.

Like WaPo sr. reporter, Aaron Blake.

Worth noting the media of today is full of hacks.

And so what? They didn’t take issue with Warren until she tried to pretend her DNA test showed she has Native American DNA.

Having a kinship with Cherokee Nation doesn’t mean you lie about being one of them.

Just sayin’.

EL OH EL.

You knew this was coming, right?

We did.

The orange muppet was right.

They’re like clockwork, anything to protect a Democrat. Even if that Democrat obviously lied and exploited a minority group for their own personal gain.

Yup.

Basically.

Media, promise us you’ll never change.

