You knew Lindsey Graham would have something to say about Elizabeth Warren’s uber-fail with her DNA yesterday. Have we mentioned how much we like this mouthy, snarky, new and improved Lindsey?

Good stuff.

Lindsey Graham on @foxandfriends this AM: "I will take a DNA test. I've been told my grandmother may part cherokee Indian. It may be just talk. You will find out in couple weeks…..I didn't really think much about it. But [Warren] is less than .1 of 1%. I think can beat her." — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 16, 2018

According to the basic genetics of white Americans, most of us can beat Liz when it comes to having Native American DNA.

But this was pretty damn funny.

Could this be a thing?

I think I'll sit this one out — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) October 16, 2018

C’mon man.

C'mon, man. You have to take the #CherokeeChallenge! — Bill Harvey's Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) October 16, 2018

Take the #CherokeeChallenge!

Lindsey graham is the greatest thing in politics right now — Dixie Normous (@Thechillishow) October 16, 2018

Add in Orrin Hatch and Chuck Grassley and we agree.

The DNA test industry is having a good week — Tim McCardel (@TMCCA_) October 16, 2018

Whoohoo! Let’s hear it for capitalism!

She took advantage of an Affirmative Action policy. Warren should have fessed up to it long ago, but didn't. She has shown how much contempt she has for Native Americans already. — W. Clayton (@weciv01) October 16, 2018

Very true.

But it’s clear from the way the Left reacted to Lindsey’s #CherokeeChallenge that even though Liz clearly lied and took advantage of a minority for her own personal gain they are not exactly holding her accountable.

Shame on you @LindseyGrahamSC !

What happened to the @GOP ? — Teresa Harris (@THarris1939) October 16, 2018

Lindsey isn’t the one who LIED, chica.

Awww yes, attack of the hashtag people.

Maybe you should talk to some actual Native Americans and learn how to be sensitive to their needs instead of competing for attention. — 👞e .o○○o. (@shueybubbles) October 16, 2018

Or maybe Liz should apologize to them for using them. Just spitballin’ here.

If you know nothing about genealogy I would zip it. And stick to kissing his a** — joan (@mosfriend1) October 16, 2018

Sheesh, they’re so cranky.

What the hell? Nobody is challenging anyone to find out who's "more" Native American. Trump swung and missed at Warren, stop trying to spin this as a win. Even if she were lying, one claim pales in comparison to Trump's constant lies. — AmericanSays (@AmericanSays) October 16, 2018

You know what, we can’t even.

These PEOPLE!

