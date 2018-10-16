For all their sanctimonious claims about how they ‘believe women,’ Democrats seem to have gone out of their way to ignore and even silence Karen Monahan, the ex-girlfriend of Keith Ellison who has accused him of abuse.

So much for that whole #MeToo movement, eh? Or perhaps they should just admit the only victims they really care about are the ones who can ultimately do damage to those they politically disagree with. Surely if they believed ALL women they’d be front and center trying to help a fellow Democrat.

Sharyl Attkisson’s interview with Monahan is infuriating … watch.

Here's my interview with @KarenMonahan01 , a lifelong Democrat who feels abandoned by influential people in her party after her allegations of abuse against a powerful member of Congress. @FullMeasureNews https://t.co/5QCSgZfYrX — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) October 16, 2018

Monahan says Democrats have bullied her, smeared her, victim-shamed her … basically anything and everything but BELIEVE HER.

The #MSM has set its sights on the president and his associates as directed by Dem leadership.Their task is so monumental they have to overlook any accusations of Dem misbehavior(which would derail their objective). They have to push their anti-Trump narrative in the news cycle — Charlton (@charlton_ar) October 16, 2018

Yup. A Democrat abusing a significant other doesn’t fit the anti-Trump narrative so they don’t have time for it.

Really is disgusting. The hypocrisy is so obvious and yet they continue — Brian McDaniels (@breezenev) October 16, 2018

Especially after we watched Democrats falling all over themselves trying to find a way to make Ford’s story believable to hurt Kavanaugh, even though she couldn’t remember when or where the incident happened and none of her witnesses could corroborate her story.

Meanwhile, Monahan clearly remembers when and where these incidents took place and released a good deal of substantial evidence …

I released 2 medical records, 6 months a part, my therapy notes, four witnesses told them I shared the exact story with them after. several text where I am discussing the abuse with Keith and much more — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) October 16, 2018

Where are the protests for Monahan?

Where are the posters? Where is Alyssa Milano pretending she cares about women?

Oh, that’s right, Ellison has the correct letter by his name so they’re inclined to disbelieve this woman.

Got it.

Related:

‘She STOLE their identity!’ Tucker Carlson UNLOADS on Elizabeth Warren and it’s HEAP big brutal

He’s got RECEIPTS! Grassley tells Feinstein EXACTLY what she can do with her latest complaint about Judiciary hearings

Now THIS is how you FAIL! Boston Globe corrects Elizabeth Warren DNA story AGAIN (and it’s STILL wrong!)