After the mess she made of the Kavanaugh confirmation, maybe Senator Dianne Feinstein should avoid talking about judges, nominations, and hearings in general.

Just sayin’.

For example, she doesn’t seem to have a leg to stand on with her latest beef about Grassley scheduling two hearings while the Senate is in recess.

Sad, sad DiFi.

Nice try but Grassley called BS on this complaint and reminded Dianne that she had already agreed not to object to the timing of these hearings. We love that it was Senator Orrin Hatch’s office who shared both Dianne’s and Grassley’s letters side-by-side.

Trending

Our favorite part of Dianne and Leahy’s letter (Leahy, LOL) is their claim that they take their constitutional duty to vet judicial nominees seriously … LOL.

Sure they do.

Boom.

Between Kavanaugh and now Elizabeth Warren, Democrats couldn’t have done more to HELP the GOP right before midterms if they tried.

Hey guys, thanks.

Related:

Now THIS is how you FAIL! Boston Globe corrects Elizabeth Warren DNA story AGAIN (and it’s STILL wrong!)

Indian BURN! Michelle Malkin has the BEST idea for how Trump can ‘pay off’ his bet with Elizabeth Warren

BAHAHA! Sen. Orrin Hatch seriously just WON ‘Elizabeth Warren DNA’ Twitter (and the Left can’t DEAL)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dianne FeinsteingrassleyjudiciaryKavanaugh