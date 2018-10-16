After the mess she made of the Kavanaugh confirmation, maybe Senator Dianne Feinstein should avoid talking about judges, nominations, and hearings in general.

Just sayin’.

For example, she doesn’t seem to have a leg to stand on with her latest beef about Grassley scheduling two hearings while the Senate is in recess.

Republicans have scheduled a hearing on judicial nominees while the Senate is in recess. Scheduling a hearing for controversial nominees during a recess when members are unable to attend is unprecedented and further demonstrates Republican efforts to pack the courts. pic.twitter.com/e1DEfSF2QH — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 15, 2018

Sad, sad DiFi.

Nice try but Grassley called BS on this complaint and reminded Dianne that she had already agreed not to object to the timing of these hearings. We love that it was Senator Orrin Hatch’s office who shared both Dianne’s and Grassley’s letters side-by-side.

Senate Democrats have sent a letter complaining that they were "not consulted" about a hearing that not only had the ranking member agreed to.. but they had specifically agreed to "not to object to the timing of hearings scheduled."https://t.co/lXnYntC3A4 pic.twitter.com/wpX4sDZmC9 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

Our favorite part of Dianne and Leahy’s letter (Leahy, LOL) is their claim that they take their constitutional duty to vet judicial nominees seriously … LOL.

Sure they do.

You can bet Chairman @ChuckGrassley keeps RECEIPTS. Consulting with Judiciary Democrats about hearings over recess—> https://t.co/a72jgq9HW0 pic.twitter.com/LNmwGdQQ7T — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

Boom.

On Democrats request for a another delay for hearings: “It's unfair to the nominees, who have already flown to Washington, D.C. and made travel arrangements for their families, to further delay this hearing. And it's unfair to the American people.” https://t.co/jKZQGXerGr — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

Between Kavanaugh and now Elizabeth Warren, Democrats couldn’t have done more to HELP the GOP right before midterms if they tried.

Hey guys, thanks.

