We still can’t figure out what Elizabeth Warren was thinking by releasing her DNA, which ultimately only proved she’s not Native American and that she lied to use a minority group for her own personal benefit.

She is and has done everything we’ve been accusing her of for years, maybe even worse. Seriously, the GOP couldn’t have done a better job of making her look bad if they tried, and she did this to herself. Would this be a bad time to remind Democrats she persisted?

Heh.

If anyone has mocked Native Americans, it's Warren. She stole their identity & leveraged their suffering to climb the greasy pole of our fake meritocracy. Actual Indians are disgusted. The Cherokee Nation released a statement today calling Warren's claims "inappropriate & wrong". — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 16, 2018

Bingo.

She made a mockery of Native American’s heritage and literally stole their identity … even the media is having a hard time spinning this although God love ’em, they’ve been trying. And failing.

In the last 48 hours, Twitter has informed me that Elizabeth Warren really is a Cherokee, but Kanye West really isn’t black. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) October 16, 2018

Awww, the ridiculousness that is identity politics.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee down the road is more Cherokee than Elizabeth Warren #ElizabethWarren — Lupus Canis (@KhanAsparuh) October 16, 2018

*snort*

Like anyone is surprised, playing identity politics is the only thing her and her party know how to do. — Noah (@Noah___123) October 16, 2018

It is their literal bread and butter.

In fact, if Democrats weren’t pushing identity politics they’d have no politics to push.

