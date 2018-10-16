Chris Cillizza seems to have gone from defending Chief Shaky Fist aka Elizabeth Warren and her failed DNA to admitting it might not have been the best thing ever for her.

All in a matter of hours.

Damn, it’s tweets like these that make Twitter at least bearable.

Mothereffin chaser!

HA HA HA HA HA.

And thanks Cuffy, we’re a tad on the click-averse side here.

Ok, we may have actually hurt ourselves laughing at this.

THANKS A LOT.

Life comes at you f- — Narrator 🦌 (@ChristoChammas) October 16, 2018

When you've lost Cilizza… — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 16, 2018

We’re not sure she so much lost Chris as he didn’t really have a choice other than to admit the DNA stunt backfired in a HEAP BIG way.

