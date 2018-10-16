So many losers in this Stormy Daniels debacle. Michael Avenatti (who has become the epitome of a loser), Stormy herself (although she did manage to get a ton of exposure) … but our favorite losers in this whole mess are the yahoos who donated money to Stormy’s legal fund.

And you wanna know why?

Those who donated to Stormy Daniels’ GoFundMe are paying for Trump’s legal fees. 🤭 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 16, 2018

YAAAAS.

It’s funny because it’s true. You’ve gotta wonder how much they love knowing that their dollars will end up in Trump’s pocket.

EZ come EZ go….. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 16, 2018

Poetic justice. 😂 — Mike Schumacher (@mikeshu00) October 16, 2018

I call that winning!!! — ed santora (@EdSantora) October 16, 2018

We call it karma.

Same difference in this case really.

People are so Thoughtful!! — Rudy RudeDog (@RudedogTX) October 16, 2018

And so giving, right?

We’re sure Trump appreciates every little dollar our friends in the Resistance donated to Stormy Daniels that she has to hand over to him. What’s that old Klingon proverb? Revenge is a dish best served cold. KAAAAAHN!

