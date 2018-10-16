Welp, we thought this joke made at the expense of Ana Navarro, Bill Kristol, and Elizabeth Warren was pretty damn funny.

BREAKING: Bill Kristol and Ana Navarro reveal their tests results: 1/1024th Republican. — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) October 16, 2018

Is it kinda childish? Sure.

But so is Twitter.

And politics.

And Ana Navarro.

Admit it, you laughed.

So honestly we were a little surprised at how angry Ana got over this tweet:

I was a Republican when Trump was a Democrat.

I was a Republican when Trump was an Independent.

I am a Republican while you and your ilk enable an immoral, great pretender.

I will not change principles I believe in, in order to accommodate an unfit impostor.

Have a great day. https://t.co/LpJRefqvBB — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 16, 2018

Sheesh, Ana, calm down.

Maybe if she smiled more.

You are not a Republican when you fail to acknowledge all the Trump accomplishments…you have TDS. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) October 16, 2018

Republicans don't advocate for Democrats Ana. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) October 16, 2018

This is not difficult.

Ana would be a far happier and more pleasant person if she just admitted she’s no longer a Republican.

In other words completely ineffective and you speak for nobody but yourself and the comforting embrace of self-congratulations between TV pundit class. Hooray. Tweet more, earn that paycheck. — Lukewarm Takes (@antistuff) October 16, 2018

Brutal.

Just say it…You ARE CNN, period. Those are your principles..and we know exactly what that means. We know exactly what that accomodates. — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) October 16, 2018

What’s most interesting about the tweet she’s responding to is that she was not tagged in it … so how did she see it? Is she searching her own name on Twitter? Did someone send it to her?

Either way, it made her super cranky which only opened her up for more ridicule.

🚨🚨🚨

BREAKING: Jennifer Rubin releases DNA test results proving she's 1/1024 Republican! https://t.co/1V1QH863kf — theRoddick (@sirRoddick) October 15, 2018

Never go full Jennifer Rubin, Ana.

