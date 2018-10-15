WHAT was she thinking?!

Elizabeth Warren couldn’t have failed MORE with her dramatic release of DNA earlier today. Especially when you look at the science behind genetics and ancestry and the fact that most white Americans have a certain percentage of Native American in their DNA.

NARRATIVE BUSTER: According to a comprehensive DNA study by the Genetic Literacy Project, an average White person in America has 0.18 percent Native American DNA. This means Sen. Warren has statistically *less* Indian DNA than the avg. white American Humiliating self-own here — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2018

O.

M.

G.

So basically, any white American reading this article likely has more Native American DNA than Elizabeth Warren.

HAAAAAAAA.

This has been EPIC, and not in a good way for ‘Chief Self-Own’.

Here is the study. Read it yourself. Last time I checked, 0.18% is lots more than the 0.098% Warren is victoriously claiming. https://t.co/9Se0E8DSn2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2018

Womp womp.

Or would that be ‘wompum-wompum’?

No?

FINE, this editor will go sit in the corner (but that was funny, right?).

Hmmm, I'm 0.18 Native, eh?

*applying for college scholarship* — Judgemental Shoelace (@DocKilmer) October 15, 2018

Word.

You’re saying POTUS is more likely American Indian than Warren, right? — varifrank (@varifrank) October 15, 2018

Wait, yes!

If Trump points this out it will be literally the coolest and funniest thing ever.

This about the same results i would get to prove my chihuahua is part wolf. — ❌Noé❌ (@Deplorable_Noe) October 15, 2018

Seems just as likely, why not?

Related:

Conservatives POUNCE! NYT gets LIT UP for writing literally the DUMBEST op-ed about the Senate EVER

Such a PROFOUND bias! 60 Minutes and Leslie Stahl should be ASHAMED of these stats from Trump’s interview

MATH doesn’t add up! It gets WORSE for Elizabeth Warren and her DNA release (hint, she’s STILL Fauxcahontas)