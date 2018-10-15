We’re not entirely sure WHAT Elizabeth Warren thought she would accomplish by releasing DNA results that proved she MIGHT be Native American via some descendent back six to 10 generations … but hey, we stopped trying to understand Democrats years ago.

Problem is, instead of putting doubts to rest, she created a whole mess of new doubts which could absolutely be problematic if she wants to run in 2020.

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving ‘squaw.’

Elizabeth Warren DNA test does NOT prove she’s Native American, contrary to the hype https://t.co/pzcnb2zsZP pic.twitter.com/24lnwn4lQZ — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) October 15, 2018

Gosh, when you look at it like this it doesn’t look so great for Warren, eh? She can’t point to any one ancestor or to a particular tribe, and true, she didn’t claim to be a Native American until her late 30s.

Huh.

So what was Warren's original reason for claiming she was Native American? Still can't point to a specific ancestor or tribe, so it would appear that high cheekbones and family lore about being Cherokee were very dubious reasons. Minuscule DNA doesn't speak to her being honest. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 15, 2018

Nope. But what she’ll try and do is blow off any opposition (whether in the primary or in the actual election) by saying she proved her DNA, and the useful idiots in her base will shake their fists and say, ‘YEAH SHE DID!’

Don’t make that face, we don’t vote for Democrats.

The credulous reporter who wrote the Warren DNA piece didn't do the math correctly (and this is before getting into why the particular test, which didn't even use American Indian DNA to compare, was garbage). Six generations removed is 1/64. Ten removed is 1/1024 (0.098%). — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2018

So the chances of Fauxcahontas being Native American are even slimmer than we originally thought.

Heh.

Nice try, Chief Shaky Fist … er … Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren DNA pitch meeting:

WARREN: I'm an American Indian!

MEDIA: So, like 50%?

W: Lower.

MEDIA: 25%?

W: Actually 0.0976%.

MEDIA: Perfect! And they used Cherokee DNA to test against?

W: Nope!

MEDIA: Any Indian DNA?

W: Mainly Mexican.

MEDIA: These results are solid! — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2018

2020 is gonna be LIT!

Or is that Heap Big LIT?

*snicker*

Related:

Oh BOO HOO! Max Boot has the SADZ because Lefties aren’t EXACTLY welcoming him since he switched sides

Just freakin’ WOW! Video shows white liberals are SHOCKINGLY racist when asked about black voters (watch)

Heap BIG WHOOP! Elizabeth Warren releases DNA to prove she’s THIS MUCH Native American and OMG-LOL