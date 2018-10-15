As the Left applauds Leslie Stahl for talking tough on Trump, it’s hard to ignore the obvious and profound bias within the interview and 60 Minutes itself. Especially when you see STATS like this:

60 Minutes interrupts President Trump 64 times in 26 minutes.

60 Minutes interrupted President Obama 4 times in 46 minutes.

Thank you, CBS, for so clearly illustrating your profound bias. — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) October 15, 2018

So Trump talked half as long as Obama and was interrupted 60 more times than the Democrat?

If you do the math that means Leslie interrupted Trump over two times per minute.

Ugh, we were told there would be no math …

It was painful to watch. @LesleyRStahl was insulting and dismissive. How dare she speak to the President of the US like this! — Elyse Rossler (@elyse777) October 15, 2018

Full transparency, this editor couldn’t stand to watch it.

Why does Trump allow himself to be interrogated by the MSM when he knows they will treat him unfairly? — Dogs4Trump (@cjpacileo) October 15, 2018

Because it proves his point that the media is biased. — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) October 15, 2018

There’s that, but additionally, the media would act like Trump had something to hide if he refused these sorts of interviews. It is ultimately a lose-lose so why not at least expose how grossly biased the media is with every chance he gets?

And obnoxious disrespect — i saw that (@isawthat9) October 15, 2018

It really was.

That was a terrible and disrespectful interview. — Conservative4America (@stgravez) October 15, 2018

Imagine if someone had interviewed Obama in that manner? They’d be marching in the streets this morning and burning down buildings.

There it is, old Leslie couldn't hide her disdain for the current President… — david w. thompson (@dwthompson1945) October 15, 2018

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

