Sad, sad New York Times. No matter how much they want to work identity politics into each and every little thing, it just doesn’t make sense when you’re talking about the Senate. Perhaps someone should send them a copy of Civics for Dummies.

The Senate gives the average black American only 75 percent as much representation as the average white American. The average Asian-American has 72 percent as much representation as a white person. The average Hispanic American has only 55 percent as much. https://t.co/XNDDu6Dkwy — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) October 15, 2018

From the New York Times:

The biggest racial preferences in this country have nothing to do with college admissions or job offers. They have to do with political power. And they benefit white Americans, at the expense of black, Asian and Hispanic Americans.

Holy Hell.

It gets worse.

The anti-democratic tendencies of the Senate are well known: Each citizen of a small state is considered more important than each citizen of a large state. It’s a deliberate feature of the Constitution, created to persuade smaller states to join the union. Over time, though, the racial edge to the Senate’s structure has become much sharper — for two big reasons.

The Senate was never meant to represent the people, it was to represent the states and that’s why every state regardless of size has TWO SENATORS. And maybe our friends at the NYT missed it, but states don’t have a race.

This level of stupid should absolutely be painful.

It's crazy. The reason Congress is the way it is is so that you DON'T try to get things done nationally. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 15, 2018

This cannot be parodied. — Kevin Gutzman (@KevinGutzman) October 15, 2018

It could be, but it would take some work.

Interesting how these articles only seem to appear when a certain party is in and other is out of power. — A Young (@ariyoung) October 15, 2018

Our systems are fine until Democrats lose, then instead of changing anything about themselves, they go after the systems. Which makes perfect sense if you think about it, their party is based on the fundamental idea of blaming others for your problems.

It’s sad to see how ignorant the NYT OpEd page is of the workings of our system of government.

Either that or they knowingly publish nonsense to foment discontent among the ignorant at large. Have you figured out yet why you have no credibility? — Beto O’Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) October 15, 2018

The ratio is building nicely. — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) October 15, 2018

You literally have NO IDEA how representation works. Or the Senate, apparently. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) October 15, 2018

But identity politics!

Yeah I know this has been said, but I want to add to the ratio. The Senate was never made to represent the people, but state's interests. We need to start School House Rock back up for adults. pic.twitter.com/YyELzWHcWP — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) October 15, 2018

Would TOTALLY get behind this!

Wait, Twitchy is sort of like School House Rock, just with less singing.

Related:

Such a PROFOUND bias! 60 Minutes and Leslie Stahl should be ASHAMED of these stats from Trump’s interview

MATH doesn’t add up! It gets WORSE for Elizabeth Warren and her DNA release (hint, she’s STILL Fauxcahontas)

Oh BOO HOO! Max Boot has the SADZ because Lefties aren’t EXACTLY welcoming him since he switched sides