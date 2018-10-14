Raise your hand if you don’t think Jeff Flake actually gives a damn about the future of the Republican Party.

Jeff Flake: "I fear for the future" of the Republican Party https://t.co/YdNsUIrnpG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 13, 2018

From the Washington Examiner:

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said he hopes a fellow Republican challenges President Trump in the 2020 GOP primary in an interview clip released Thursday. “I do hope that somebody does run in the primary against the president,” said Flake. “I fear for the future of the party if we don’t remember who we are and what principled conservatism really is. And decency, we’ve got to get back to it.”

A key point in the story, Flake is RETIRING. Give us a freakin’ break with this guy already.

Says a man who no longer seems to have a future within it. https://t.co/X7tPFdz5gY — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 13, 2018

TKO.

Seriously.

This tweet hit Flake so hard we felt it waaaaay over here.

The good Senator knows we were about to dump his behind in the GOP primary had he run for reelection. So I'm not gonna lose sleep over his opinion of us now. And if he thinks he could challenge Trump in 2020, he's nuts. He wouldn't even win Arizona. — Keith James (@BlackMagic63) October 13, 2018

He did this to himself.

There’s a big market for republican losers who are looking to switch sides wholesale. Gives the media outlets cover for being “impartial”. — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) October 13, 2018

Paging Max Boot …

Organize a trade. Flake and a prospect to be named later for Manchin and cash considerations — Sgt. Weigart’s Luck (@ODhonnabhain) October 13, 2018

This could work, after all, Manchin is one of the last blue dog Democrats.

Can we just celebrate that he is about to take a permanent vacation from the Senate? He has the spine of a jellyfish. — tammi mochida (@chichimochida) October 13, 2018

Works for us.

The real story:

The Flake fears for his own future within the Republican Party. — Debra Brown-Kondratczyk (@realdebBK) October 13, 2018

Ding ding ding.

