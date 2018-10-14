Raise your hand if you don’t think Jeff Flake actually gives a damn about the future of the Republican Party.

From the Washington Examiner:

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said he hopes a fellow Republican challenges President Trump in the 2020 GOP primary in an interview clip released Thursday.

“I do hope that somebody does run in the primary against the president,” said Flake. “I fear for the future of the party if we don’t remember who we are and what principled conservatism really is. And decency, we’ve got to get back to it.”

A key point in the story, Flake is RETIRING. Give us a freakin’ break with this guy already.

TKO.

Seriously.

This tweet hit Flake so hard we felt it waaaaay over here.

He did this to himself.

Paging Max Boot …

This could work, after all, Manchin is one of the last blue dog Democrats.

Works for us.

Ding ding ding.

