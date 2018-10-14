Maybe Michael Avenatti missed it (and let’s be honest, our favorite creepy p0rn lawyer misses a lot), but S.E. Cupp is far, far, far from a supporter or fan of President Trump. We know he likely doesn’t read Twitchy but even we have come down on Cupp for being less than supportive of the Right as of late.

Talk about stupid is as stupid does.

. @secupp and other conservative hacks see me as a big threat to their beloved president. They are right. I’m not some “carnival barker.” I’m a nearly 20 yr lawyer with over $1 Billion in verdicts and settlements working on behalf of Davids v. Goliaths. And I am coming for Trump. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 14, 2018

Why TF would he pick a fight with S.E. Cupp?! We could see him going after Hannity, Davis, Hume, Hemingway … any number of outspoken Trump supporters in conservative media, but he chose Cupp.

What a maroon.

No, the problem is you are NOT a threat…for those of us “conservative hacks” who oppose Trump, every idiotic thing you do just helps get him re-elected. No one is threatened by you, least of all Trump. #googlealittle https://t.co/fCqyFGEaJc — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 14, 2018

Way to go, Avenatti.

Lol. I'm sure he's scared. — Keith 🎃🎃🎃 Burton (@bbeekk321) October 14, 2018

So basically you're an ambulance chaser – is that what you're saying? Any late night TV doom and gloom lawyer shows those numbers — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) October 14, 2018

@MichaelAvenatti I thought you were good energy for the party, but these self agrandizing tweets feel like the Trump of the left. Enough already. — Peter Archer (@PeterArcher37) October 14, 2018

He’s even starting to piss people off on the Left.

Dear Mr. Avenatti: We have critical midterm elections in three weeks that demand our full attention. The more you posture and position yourself right now, for a Presidential race two years away, the less I'm inclined to like you. — Guy™ (@Rebel_wo_A_Clue) October 14, 2018

Self-promotion is all Michael knows or cares about.

@MichaelAvenatti is a stain on the legal profession. — Chris Westrick (@CHWestrick) October 14, 2018

Could have stopped after the word, ‘stain’.

That's true. I was a fan of @MichaelAvenatti when he was just being a good lawyer. Apparently fame and the limelight combined with a massive ego is not really in anyone's best interests…. — Rob Schneider (@Robertamnesia) October 14, 2018

Every word out of Avenatti's mouth should be treated as an in-kind contribution to Trump 2020. — Adamant_Actual (@Adamant_Actual) October 14, 2018

Correct. Trump is loving Avenatti — Chris VZ (@Sparty_VZ) October 14, 2018

Trump really should send him a thank you card.

